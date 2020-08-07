Hong Kong Does What The US Can’t: Free Testing For All Residents
Global developments are also reported out of Sweden and Egypt.
Reuters:
Hong Kong To Offer Free Coronavirus Testing For All Residents
Hong Kong will offer free voluntary coronavirus testing for residents, leader Carrie Lam said on Friday, as the global financial hub races to contain a resurgence of the virus over the past month. The plan, which will enable citywide testing for the first time, is likely to be implemented in two weeks at the earliest, Chief Executive Lam said. (8/7)
The Hill:
The Problem With Holding Up Sweden As An Example For Coronavirus Response
We still may not fully understand for months whether certain approaches by Sweden’s government were enough for controlling the spread of COVID-19. The facts currently are that the country experienced a lot of deaths during March through June, many at care homes and many of which may have been preventable. Earlier in the pandemic, Sweden did not go through a strict lockdown like many other countries. Younger children continued to go to school, and businesses and restaurants stayed open at limited capacities. (Hou, 8/6)
Reuters:
Egypt's Sex Assault Accusations Spotlight Social Stigmas
When dozens of Egyptians began posting accounts of sexual assault on social media last month, activists sensed a “#MeToo” moment in a nation where women have long felt disadvantaged. Like high-profile trials in the United States where the now global women’s rights hashtag took off, prosecutors launched charges in Egypt’s best-known recent case: a student from a wealthy background facing multiple accusations. (Shams Eldin, 8/7)