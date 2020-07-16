Hopes Of Abating Opioid Epidemic Tempered By Overdose Deaths In 2019
After a dip in 2018, the number of Americans who died of opioid overdoses rose back up in 2019 to a record 71,000, according to CDC data. Preliminary numbers forecast that 2020 could be even worse.
AP:
New Peak Of 71K US Overdose Deaths In 2019 Dashes Hopes
Nearly 71,000 Americans died of drug overdoses last year, a new record that predates the COVID-19 crisis, which the White House and many experts believe will drive such deaths even higher. Preliminary numbers released Wednesday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show the trend is driven by fentanyl and similar synthetic opioids, which accounted for 36,500 overdose deaths. Deaths involving cocaine and methamphetamine also are rising. (Johnson, 7/15)
The Hill:
Fatal Drug Overdoses Rose In 2019, Reversing Previous Year's Dip
The dip in fatal drug overdoses in 2018 was lauded by the Trump administration, but according to the CDC, the District of Columbia and 18 states all experienced increases of at least 10 percent in 2019. The increase in overdose deaths can be pinned heavily on synthetic opioids such as fentanyl, but deaths from methamphetamine and cocaine also rose. (Johnson, 7/15)
The New York Times:
In Shadow Of Pandemic, U.S. Drug Overdose Deaths Resurge To Record
It looks as if 2020 will be even worse. Drug deaths have risen an average of 13 percent so far this year over last year, according to mortality data from local and state governments collected by The New York Times, covering 40 percent of the U.S. population. If this trend continues for the rest of the year, it will be the sharpest increase in annual drug deaths since 2016, when a class of synthetic opioids known as fentanyls first made significant inroads in the country’s illicit drug supply. (Katz, Goodnough and Sanger-Katz, 7/15)
Politico:
Fatal Overdoses Climbed To Record High In 2019, Reversing Historic Progress
Thirty-seven states reported an increase in drug overdose deaths or numbers that were unchanged compared to the previous year. South Dakota saw a 54 percent increase in deaths — by far the largest of any state. North Dakota was second with a 31 percent jump, followed by Alaska, where drug overdose deaths climbed 27 percent. (Ehley, 7/15)
In related news on the drug epidemic —
Stat:
States Slash Addiction Treatment Budgets, Even As Overdoses Spike
Drug overdoses have skyrocketed and demand for addiction treatment medicine has soared as the coronavirus pandemic continues. But many cash-strapped states are nevertheless slashing budgets for opioid crisis programs. (Sokolow, 7/16)