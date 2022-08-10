Hospital Execs Look For Tech Shortage Relief As Biden Signs CHIPS Bill
The CHIPS and Science Act provides billions for the semiconductor sector as well as for the National Science Foundation. The new law aims to solve supply chain shortages that have affected the health industry, as well as boost scientific innovation.
As Biden Signs CHIPS Act, CIOs Debate Whether It Will Help Hospitals
On Aug. 9, President Joe Biden signed into law the $280 billion CHIPS and Science Act, which provides $52 billion to boost the U.S. semiconductor sector. The global chip shortage has affected a variety of industries over the past two-plus years, including healthcare. But how exactly has the dearth of semiconductors affected hospitals and health systems? And do CIOs believe the new law will provide some relief? Becker's asked several health IT executives these questions, and 12 sent responses via email. (Bruce, 8/9)
Biden Signs Chips And Science Bill Into Law
President Biden signed into law on Tuesday bipartisan legislation to provide billions of dollars in incentives to the domestic semiconductor industry and fund scientific research that proponents say will help boost U.S. competitiveness and solve supply chain challenges. ... The bill includes more than $50 billion in incentives for manufacturers of semiconductors, or chips, to build domestic semiconductor plants. It also includes more than $80 billion for the National Science Foundation authorized over five years to support innovation and research. (Chalfant and Gangitano, 8/9)
Here’s What’s In The Bipartisan Semiconductor Chip Manufacturing Package
The legislation calls for a historic investment in scientific research and development that amounts to nearly $170 billion over five years, an $82.5 billion increase in the federal government’s baseline authorization. ... The federal funding will also fund the creation of new regional technology hubs across the country, strengthen small manufacturers as well as reduce long-term supply chain vulnerabilities in areas such as advanced manufacturing, next-generation communications, computer hardware and pharmaceuticals. (Lobosco, 8/9)
Biden Coughs Through CHIPS Bill Signing Speech After COVID-19 Isolation
