Hospital Industry Encouraged To Forgive Debts
A rural hospital chain goes bust while a big urban one reports higher profits. In other hospital industry news, the government won't penalize hospitals that donate or sell unpaid bills to charities that pay off the debts.
Modern Healthcare:
Hospitals Can Transfer Patients' Medical Debt To RIP Medical Debt, Regulators Say
RIP Medical Debt can take on and forgive patients' medical debt directly from providers, a decision that experts welcomed as more Americans are saddled with debt amid the COVID-19 pandemic. HHS' Office of Inspector General recently said it will not penalize health systems and large physician groups that donate or sell unpaid bills to the national not-for-profit RIP Medical Debt instead of following the traditional debt collection agency referral process. The OIG ruled that the arrangement would not violate federal anti-kickback laws that prohibit providers from unlawfully drawing patients to their organization. (Kacik, 7/28)
Atlanta Journal-Constitution:
Struggling Rural Georgia Hospital Calls It Quits
After years of financial struggle, Southwest Georgia Regional Medical Center in Randolph County, has announced it will close in 90 days. Remaining will be the county’s family medicine clinic, which will provide services such as physical therapy and radiology, and the Joe-Anne Burgin Nursing Home. (Berard, 7/28)
Houston Chronicle:
Houston Extends Expiring Health Coverage For Hilton Employees
More than 400 hospitality workers at the Hilton Americas-Houston hotel will receive health care coverage through the end of September, Mayor Sylvester Turner announced Tuesday, a day after the employees’ union released a report that found the city’s convention agency had ample funds to extend the expiring benefits. Health insurance for the hotel employees was set to lapse at the end of July, according to a Turner spokeswoman. Many have failed to accumulate the hours needed to qualify for health benefits since being furloughed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Scherer, 7/28)
Modern Healthcare:
UHS Reports 6.3% Increase In Profit During Second Quarter 2020
For-profit health system Universal Health Services reported higher net income in the second quarter of 2020, despite dwindling patient volumes during the quarter. King of Prussia, Pa.-based UHS grew profit 6.3% to $256.5 million, beating analysts' projections in a quarter that was expected to be rough for hospitals as the COVID-19 pandemic shut down elective procedures and routine care appointments. The results came a week after HCA Healthcare reported a 38% jump in profit. (Livingston, 7/28)
Modern Healthcare:
UH To Consolidate Cardiac, Labor And Delivery Services
University Hospitals is consolidating several practices on the west side of Cleveland, including closing its UH St. John cardiac surgery program and transitioning birthing services from UH Elyria Medical Center to UH St. John Medical Center. The system is expected to continue deliveries at UH Elyria through Oct. 31. Cardiac surgeries are expected to end at UH St. John by Oct. 1. (Coutré, 7/28)
Detroit Free Press:
Data Of About 6,000 Beaumont Health Patients At Risk After Email Breach
About 6,000 Beaumont Health patients had information possibly exposed during a data breach of employee email accounts. A small number of employees fell victim to a phishing scam and six email accounts were impacted, Beaumont privacy officer Kelly Partin said in an email to the Detroit Free Press. (Moran, 7/28)