Hospital, Physician Groups Wary But Curious About CMS’ Bundled-Pay Model

Under the initiative, organizations enter into payment arrangements that include financial and performance accountability for episodes of care.

Modern Healthcare: CMS' Latest Bundled-Pay Model Attracts Lots Of Interest, But Key Details Missing

As they scramble to decide whether to apply for Medicare's new bundled-payment program by March 12, hospital and physician group leaders are leery about facing greater financial risk than in the current program. They also worry about key payment details that haven't been spelled out yet, consultants say. Under the new Bundled Payment for Care Improvement Advanced demonstration program, which starts in October and runs through 2023, the CMS will pay providers a fixed price for an episode of care, with that price announced in advance. The episode starts with an initial hospital admission or outpatient procedure and includes all care during the next 90 days. (Meyer, 1/23)

In other news from CMS —

Modern Healthcare: Docs Left In The Dark Again About MIPS Requirements

Doctors for the second year in a row have been left waiting to find out whether they will have to comply with a new quality payment system outlined in MACRA. Although the CMS finalized a rule late last year to exempt more small providers from complying with MACRA, the agency still has yet to notify doctors whether they're expected to report under MACRA's Merit-based Incentive Payment System. Physicians who haven't received their formal notices have been left vulnerable; if they do nothing, the CMS can later determine they were on the hook to comply with MIPS. (Dickson, 1/23)

