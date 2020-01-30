Hospital Star Ratings Get Refresh Despite Pushback From Industry That Methodology Is Flawed

CMS Administrator Seema Verma said in a statement that the ratings were refreshed using the existing methodology because "the American people deserve up-to-date information on how hospitals are performing."

The CMS on Wednesday refreshed the overall hospital quality star ratings on Hospital Compare using the current methodology as it works to potentially change the program. The star ratings update was expected. The agency announced in August that it would refresh the ratings while planning to release proposed methodology changes through a public rulemaking this spring. Hospitals still oppose the decision and have urged the CMS to remove the ratings from Hospital Compare altogether until changes are made. (Castellucci, 1/29)

Modern Healthcare: Federal Court Voids 2016 HIPAA Guidance On Third-Party Fees

HHS on Tuesday lifted a limit on fees that providers and companies are allowed to charge when a patient requests to send their health data to a third party after a federal judge nixed the policy. The judge ruled that some portions of a 2016 HHS guidance are impermissible under the Administrative Procedure Act, which governs how federal agencies develop regulations and conduct notice-and-comment rulemaking. (Cohen, 1/29)

