Hospital Team That Handled Las Vegas Shooting Imparts Hard-Earned Wisdom To Others

Workers talked to staff at New Orleans' University Medical Center about the lessons they learned after the mass casualty event. They said that when faced with that number of patients, it was impossible to follow their standard practices, so they resorted to tactics used by the military in active combat. News on guns comes out of Texas, as well.

New Orleans Times-Picayune: After Las Vegas Shooting, UMC Gets Advice From Responding Medical Team

Two years before 64-year-old Stephen Paddock opened fire into a crowd of over 20,000 concertgoers in Las Vegas last fall, the staff at New Orleans' University Medical Center already began developing a "multiple casualty incident plan." Work began on it after UMC doctors treated 12 of the 17 victims injured in the Bunny Friend shooting in November 2015. Last Wednesday (May 16), those developing UMC's plan were given the opportunity hear from two parts of the Sunrise Hospital team that treated dozens of Paddock's victims suffering from gunshot wounds. (Simoneaux, 5/21)

The New York Times: Texas Governor Scraps Campaign Contest To Give Away Shotgun

Gov. Greg Abbott of Texas’ re-election campaign scrapped its plan to give away a shotgun in a contest after a high school student used a shotgun and a handgun to kill 10 people in the state on Friday. The campaign created its contest in early May, well before Santa Fe High School, about 35 miles southeast of Houston, became the nation’s latest scene of bloodshed inside a school. Dimitrios Pagourtzis, 17, has been charged with capital murder in the killing of 10 people. (Victor, 5/21)

The Washington Post: Cynthia Tisdale’s Death At Santa Fe Shooting Led Strangers To Help Her Husband, William

Cynthia Tisdale gave everything to the people around her. When her granddaughter needed help after a severe accident, Tisdale was there. The mother of three and grandmother of 11 was at her side during physical therapy for weeks in the past year, Cynthia’s son Recie wrote. It was as if her love and support helped will her granddaughter back to health, and Recie said his daughter can walk again. (Horton, 5/21)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription