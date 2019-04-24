Hospitals Continue To Seek Out Mergers, Acquisitions In Ever-Changing Health Care Landscape, Report Finds

Experts, however, say not to get distracted by quarter-to-quarter reports, but rather watch the themes that have been emerging over recent years.

Modern Healthcare: Report: Hospital M&A Was Strong In First Quarter

Hospital and health system merger and acquisition activity was strong in the first quarter of 2019 and generally consistent with levels seen in recent years, a new Kaufman Hall report found. The analysis identified 27 transactions in the quarter—about half of those in January—compared with 30 in the first quarter of 2018, which the report said was a very high activity period. But the total transacted revenue was less than half in the recently ended quarter compared with the prior-year quarter, and the average sellers in those transactions had about half the annual revenue of those in 2018, according to the report. (Bannow, 4/23)

In other health industry news —

CQ: Trade, Infrastructure, Health Care Issues Dominate K Street

The renegotiated trade deal with Canada and Mexico, an elusive infrastructure package and debate over prescription drug prices dominated the lobbying agendas of some of the biggest spenders on K Street early this year, setting the legislative stage for the rest of 2019. The tumult of the Trump administration and the uncertainty of divided party control on Capitol Hill have kept business interests on the defense while also looking for openings to help broker big-scope legislative deals before presidential politics takes hold by 2020. (Ackley, 4/23)

