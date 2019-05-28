Hospitals’ Emerging Opposition To ‘Medicare For All’ Puts Dems In An Awkward Position And Rattles Plan’s Champions

Democrats, who have been focusing more on drug companies and profitable insurers, are wary about taking on hospitals, which rank as top employers in many congressional districts and are seen by the public as life-saving institutions.

Politico: 'Medicare For All' Backers Find Biggest Foe In Their Own Backyard

Democrats who've made "Medicare for All" a top health care priority are running up against their toughest opponent yet: their own neighborhood hospitals. The multibillion-dollar industry has emerged as the most formidable foe of single-payer health care. It’s helped assemble a coalition of health care lobbies that has launched social media campaigns attacking Medicare for All and its most high-profile proponent, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), while fighting narrower Democratic proposals to expand federal health coverage over concerns any change would slash hospital revenue. (Cancryn and Roubein, 5/25)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription