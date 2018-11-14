A New York Times analysis looks at the financial impact of hospital consolidation. The new research confirms growing skepticism among consumer health groups and lawmakers about the enormous clout of such hospital groups.

The New York Times: When Hospitals Merge To Save Money, Patients Often Pay More

The nation’s hospitals have been merging at a rapid pace for a decade, forming powerful organizations that influence nearly every health care decision consumers make. The hospitals have argued that consolidation benefits consumers with cheaper prices from coordinated services and other savings. But an analysis conducted for The New York Times shows the opposite to be true in many cases. (Abelson, 11/14)