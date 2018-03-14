Hospitals Remain Quiet On Gun Control Debate In Contrast To Others In Medical Community

While many in the health industry are speaking out in favor of gun control, major hospital groups have avoided taking a firm stance in the debate, instead focusing on public health awareness in general.

Politico: Hospitals Missing From Gun Control Debate

Hospitals treat gunshot victims, and send the dead to morgues. But in the national debate on guns, they are studiously noncommittal. That’s a contrast from much of the public health world. “Guns kill people,” a prestigious network of medical journals jointly editorialized after last year’s deadly shooting in Las Vegas. Doctors exhorted colleagues to raise gun control with their elected officials: “Now. Don’t wait.” Health insurance giant Aetna announced it will donate $200,000 to an anti-gun rally in Washington. (Pittman, 3/13)

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Milwaukee Gives Away Gun Locks After Fatal Accidental Shooting Of Girl

The city is giving away free gun locks after a 9-year-old Milwaukee girl was killed in an apparent accidental shooting, as her parents face possible charges related to child neglect and leaving the gun in easy reach. Miyanna D. Jelks was fatally shot by her 9-year-old brother Saturday afternoon inside their north side home in what is believed to have been an accidental shooting, police said. (Luthern, 3/12)

San Jose Mercury News: Grenade Launchers, Guns Seized Through California Program

State officials announced Tuesday the recovery of an array of illegally owned weapons — including three grenade launchers — under a one-of-a-kind California program that’s gained more attention in recent months amid a wave of mass shootings across the country. (Salonga, 3/13)

Atlanta Journal-Constitution: Full-Scale Active Threat Exercises To Be Held At Emory University, CDC

Large-scale “active threat” exercises will be held on the Emory University campus and on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention campus this week. The joint exercises, which are being held by Emory, the CDC and the Atlanta Urban Area Security Initiative, are being held to test the organizations’ response to an active threat in metro Atlanta. (Godwin, 3/13)

