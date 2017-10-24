Hospitals Tapping Into Lucrative Concierge Medicine Trend

While they're not providing the kind of services patients could get at high-end independent practices, they are offering options such as same-day appointments or access to doctors via text for those who can afford it.

Modern Healthcare: Concierge Care Taking Hold At Some Large, Urban Hospitals

The words "concierge medicine" can easily conjure an image of a private practice doctor in a swanky downtown office, providing care to only the most well-heeled patients able to afford an annual co-pay of tens of thousands of dollars. .... Less frequently is concierge medicine associated with the nation's hospitals, which are more known for their care for the poor and uninsured. But major not-for-profit health systems are opening primary-care practices to cater to wealthy patients. Acclaimed systems such as the Mayo Clinic, Rochester, Minn.; Stanford Health Care, Palo Alto, Calif.; Duke Health, Durham, N.C.; and Boston's Massachusetts General Hospital, part of Partners HealthCare, are a few examples of the small but growing number of hospitals with concierge practices. (Livingston, 10/21)

In other health industry news —

Modern Healthcare: Dignity Health, Select Medical To Combine Urgent-Care Businesses

Dignity Health and Select Medical will combine their urgent-care businesses to better align care delivery, executives said in a news release Monday. Dignity will merge its urgent-care and occupational medicine subsidiary U.S. HealthWorks with Select Medical's Concentra Group Holdings. Dignity will own a 20% equity interest in the combined entity, valued at $238 million, and receive the remainder of the undisclosed purchase price in cash when the deal is expected to close in the first quarter of next year, pending the customary regulatory reviews. (Kacik, 10/23)

Modern Healthcare: Tenet CEO Trevor Fetter Steps Down

Tenet Healthcare Corp. CEO Trevor Fetter has resigned amid the company's financial troubles and planned reorganization, the health system announced late Monday. Executive Chairman Ronald Rittenmeyer will fill in while the company continues its search for a permanent CEO. Fetter announced in late August that he would step down in March or when a successor was appointed and that the investor-owned chain would shake up its board. "I want to sincerely thank Trevor for his leadership of the company over the past 14 years, and particularly for his support in making this transition a success," Rittenmeyer said in a release. (Kacik, 10/23)

