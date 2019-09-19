House Democrats Not Sold On Pelosi’s Plan To Curb High Drug Prices: ‘People Had A Lot Of Questions’

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) tried to build support for her long-awaited drug pricing plan, which is expected to be released on Thursday. But some in her caucus want to see more details before getting behind it. “Some will hail it, others will call it hell,” said Rep. Anna Eshoo, chair of the Energy and Commerce Health subcommittee, after a closed-door meeting on the bill.

Politico: Pelosi Steams Ahead With Drug Pricing Plan Amid Liberal Angst

Speaker Nancy Pelosi is making a hard sell to her caucus this week on a signature drug pricing bill. But it’s not yet clear whether she can win over skeptical progressives. The California Democrat has won initial praise from key moderate factions in her drive to push the legislation through by Thanksgiving. But the ambitious plan, and its closed-door drafting process, has left progressives worried that the bill will fall well short of their expectations and that they remain cut out of the talks. (Ferris, Cancryn and Karlin-Smith, 9/18)

Stat: Democrats Still Have Questions About Nancy Pelosi’s Drug Pricing Plan

For months, Nancy Pelosi has kept even her fellow Democrats in the dark on her plan to lower drug prices. The big reveal, for the lawmakers, came this week: Pelosi barnstormed the Capitol as if campaigning for office, pitching moderate, progressive, and middle-ground Democratic groups on her plan. But for many members of Congress, Pelosi’s presentation left more to be desired — even as she’s expected to publicly release it as soon as today. (Facher, 9/19)

NPR: Pelosi To Roll Out Bill To Negotiate Prescription Drug Prices

The speaker's proposal would allow the federal government, through the Health and Human Services secretary, to negotiate prices for the top 250 most expensive drugs on the market that don't have at least two competitors. The amounts would be pegged to the costs of the same drugs in other countries — which are generally much cheaper — under an "international price index." It would also levy steep fines on drug companies that refuse to engage in negotiations, and put limits on how much drug costs can go up. (Davis, 9/19)

CQ: House Set To Reveal Drug Price Negotiation Plan

On Wednesday, Energy and Commerce members were briefed by Chairman Frank Pallone Jr., D-N.J., and Ways and Means members were briefed by Chairman Richard E. Neal, D-Mass. Pelosi and her staff spoke to moderate members in the Blue Dog Caucus on Tuesday evening and the New Democrat Coalition on Wednesday. She is expected to brief the liberal Congressional Progressive Caucus Thursday. There are several issues that members from the party’s different blocs would like to change. Rep. Kurt Schrader, D-Ore., a member of both moderate groups, is concerned about a provision in the earlier summary that would set HHS’ maximum price at an average paid by other wealthy countries. He told CQ Roll Call that Pelosi adviser Wendell Primus promised unspecified modifications from the initial summary, which would set the price at 120 percent of the average in six countries. (Siddons, 9/18)

