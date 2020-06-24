House Democrats Not Trying To Swing For The Fences With New Health Proposal To Shore Up ACA
The House Democrats are set to unveil a health care plan that focuses on increasing subsidies and negotiating powers for Medicare drug prices. But the plan falls far short of the progressive health care push that was seen earlier in the year, pre-pandemic. Although it would be dead-on-arrival in the Senate, the legislation will help Democrats anchor their election messaging.
Politico:
House Democrats Tack To Center With Election Year Health Care Bill
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Wednesday will unveil a centrist health care plan to shore up Obamacare while taking aim at Trump administration policies that critics say undercut the health care law. The House Democratic plan is less ambitious than the platform put forward by Joe Biden and doesn't include a public insurance option that could compete with private plans. It also would not expand eligibility for Medicare or Medicaid. (Luthi and Ollstein, 6/23)
Roll Call:
House Democrats To Consider Measure To Strengthen Obamacare
The Rules Committee will meet Wednesday to approve a rule, which may not allow amendments, for the new version. The panel on Monday released the new text, which includes provisions to increase premium assistance for eligible consumers, incentivize states to expand Medicaid eligibility and reverse Trump administration rules that Democrats say weaken the health care law, among other things. The measure would make the law’s premium subsidies more generous and allow more people to get them. (McIntire, 6/22)
Elsewhere on Capitol Hill —
The Hill:
Trump, GOP Clash Over New Round Of Checks
Senate Republicans and President Trump are facing off over a new round of COVID-19 stimulus checks, with GOP senators warning Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Tuesday to mind the mounting federal deficit. Trump views the $1,200 “economic impact payment” checks that featured his name prominently as a political and economic winner. Many GOP senators, on the other hand, think a second round would be a huge waste of money. (Bolton, 6/23)