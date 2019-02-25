House Democrats’ Quick Action On Gun Control Highlights Sharp Tone Shift From Years Past

House Democrats are poised to pass gun control legislation this week dealing with background checks. Although the measures are likely to be blocked by the Republican-controlled Senate, the fact that they've moved so fast through the lower chamber seems to be a sign of the changing times. News on gun control legislation comes out of Georgia, as well.

Politico: Dems Move Toward First Vote To Crack Down On Gun Violence

In the most high-profile congressional vote on gun control in years, House Democrats are set to pass a bipartisan measure this week that mandates federal background checks on all gun sales, including private transactions. House Democrats have also scheduled a vote on legislation to extend the deadline for federal background checks from three business days to as many as 20. The legislation is designed to close the “Charleston Loophole,” which allowed white supremacist Dylann Roof, who killed nine African-Americans at the Emanuel AME Church in Charleston, S.C., in 2015, to buy a gun despite pending felony drug charges against him. (Bresnahan, 2/25)

Georgia Health News: Moms Group Advocates For Gun Restrictions

The Moms group supports proposals to prohibit convicted domestic abusers from possessing guns. It also seeks to repeal the state “campus carry’’ bill, which allows people with firearms permits to carry concealed guns onto public college and university campuses. The group is also playing defense, working to defeat legislation, House Bill 2, that would allow “permitless carry’’ in Georgia. (Miller, 2/24)

And in other news from Capitol Hill —

Reuters: Democrats Pursue Subpoenas On Trump Separations Of Immigrant Families

In what is likely to be their first public use of subpoena power since taking over the U.S. House of Representatives in January, Democrats were set to vote on Tuesday on subpoenaing documents on the Trump administration's migrant family separation policy. If approved, the subpoenas by the House Oversight Committee would show Democrats beginning to invoke the investigative clout they obtained when voters in November handed them majority control of the House and took it away from Republicans. (Landay and Hosenball, 2/23)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription