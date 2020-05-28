House Democrats Vote By Proxy In Unprecedented Move That GOP Blasts As ‘Dereliction Of Duty’

The House returned to Washington, D.C. for an abbreviated two-day session, but not all lawmakers were traditionally "present." Democrats say they are trying to strike a balance between keeping their colleagues safe and doing their duty. But Republicans are suing over the practice, deeming it unconstitutional. In other news from Capitol Hill: the White House wants a "surprise billing" fix in next relief bill; Democrats defend Planned Parenthood's small-business loans; congressional leaders express alarm over the deportation of migrant children; and more.

The Associated Press: History In The Making As House Casts Proxy Votes In Pandemic

It was a day for the history books on Capitol Hill: For the first time, House lawmakers voted by proxy, an unprecedented move to avoid the risks of travel to Washington during the pandemic. To mark Wednesday’s history-making moment, House Republicans sued to stop the Democratic majority’s new system, in which absent lawmakers can instruct those present to vote on their behalf. (Mascaro, 5/28)

The Washington Post: House Casts First-Ever Remote Vote As Republicans Wage Constitutional Challenge

The new system of voting by proxy was pushed forward by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and fellow Democratic leaders this month as a temporary measure, they said, that would allow lawmakers’ full participation during the global coronavirus pandemic, which has made travel and in-person meetings hazardous. Several Democrats have fretted about the House’s effectiveness as the outbreak has sidelined lawmakers — while other parts of the federal government have adapted to the new reality and the Senate, with fewer members, has returned to Washington to vote on nominations and legislation. (DeBonis, 5/27)

Reuters: Republicans Cast Doubt On Future Of House Bills Passed By Proxy

Republicans warned on Wednesday that legislation passed by the Democratic-controlled U.S. House of Representatives during the coronavirus pandemic may not become law if lawmakers are allowed to cast votes remotely under a new voting system. (5/27)

Politico: White House Bids For 'Surprise' Billing Fix Ahead Of Next Rescue Package

The White House is renewing a push to end “surprise” medical bills — possibly as part of the next coronavirus rescue package — in a bid to deliver on protecting insured patients from sometimes staggering costs of emergency or out-of-network care. Trump administration officials are floating a plan that would outlaw health care providers from putting patients on the hook for thousands of dollars in expenses — but without mandating how doctors and hospitals would recover their costs from insurers, according to administration officials, Capitol Hill aides and industry lobbyists familiar with discussions. (Luthi and Roubein, 5/27)

ABC News: Democratic Senators Defend Planned Parenthood Affiliates’ Access To PPP Loans

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and other Democratic lawmakers are accusing the Trump administration of unfairly targeting Planned Parenthood amid reports that some affiliated health care centers are being pressured by the government to return federally-funded, potentially forgivable small business loans granted through the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) during the coronavirus pandemic. In a letter to Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Small Business Administration (SBA) Administrator Jovita Carranza, Democrats argue that by seeking to reclaim the PPP funds, the SBA is taking an "ideologically-driven action" in order to "score political points for this administration by attacking nonprofit health care providers." (Crawford, 5/27)

NPR: PPP Loans: Why The Paycheck Protection Program Has Slowed Way Down

When the federal small business rescue program was announced, Krista Kern-Desjarlais scrambled to research it, talking to her banker and digging online. Kern-Desjarlais runs two restaurants in Maine — the Purple House in North Yarmouth and Bresca & the Honeybee, a summer-only food stand on Sabbathday Lake. She decided to hold off on that coronavirus rescue effort, the Paycheck Protection Program, or PPP. (Kurtzleben, 5/28)

ProPublica: House Democrats Demand Trump Administration Stop Rushing Through Deportations Of Migrant Children

Democratic congressional leaders expressed alarm Wednesday at a sudden acceleration in the deportation of migrant children and in a strongly worded letter requested that the Department of Homeland Security and Immigration and Customs Enforcement “cease this practice immediately.” The letter signed by five key House leaders overseeing immigration cited a May 18 ProPublica/Texas Tribune story that found the U.S. government has aggressively begun to rush the deportations of unaccompanied children in its care to countries where they have been raped, beaten or had a parent killed, according to attorneys, court filings and congressional staff. (Kriel, 5/28)

Roll Call: Firefighters Seek Rough Parity With Police In Virus Aid Efforts

Police and firefighters weren’t forgotten when Congress passed a $2 trillion coronavirus relief package in March. Within a week of the law’s enactment, aid began flowing to states and cities through the Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant Program, run by the Justice Department. Much of that aid goes to police departments across the country, which have received more than $143 million so far, according to a CQ Roll Call analysis of grant recipients. (Lerman, 5/27)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription