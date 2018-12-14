House Hearing On Fetal Tissue Research Gets Heated Amid An Ever-Intensifying Debate Over The Issue

Since September, the Trump administration has been performing an audit on federally funded research that uses fetal tissue, which has reignited a debate on the issue that had been simmering quietly on the back burner for months.

The Washington Post: House Republicans Amp Up Pressure To Halt Funding For Research Using Fetal Tissue

House conservatives long opposed to medical research using fetal tissue applied fresh pressure on the Trump administration to end government funding for such work at a hearing Thursday spotlighting antiabortion scientists who contend alternatives exist. The hearing before subcommittees of the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee grew testy at times over whether cells from sources other than aborted fetuses are as useful as fetal tissue in advancing therapies and possible cures for diseases from HIV to cancer. (Goldstein, 12/13)

The Hill: For Republicans, Fight Over Fetal Tissue Research Comes Back To Planned Parenthood

The House Oversight and Government Reform Committee hearing, chaired by government affairs subcommittee Chairman Mark Meadows (R-N.C.), looked to add pressure this week as the Trump administration tries to reach a decision about how to move forward. Republicans argue taxpayers shouldn’t have to pay for research projects that use fetal tissue when alternatives exist, especially when their money is already going to Planned Parenthood. (Hellmann, 12/13)

CQ: House Panels Debate Fetal Tissue Alternatives

The discussion by two House Oversight Committee subcommittees — Healthcare, Benefits, and Administrative Rules as well as Government Operations — fell along party lines, with Republicans expressing concerns about the source of fetal tissue. “Obviously the 800-pound gorilla in the room is that we know aborted tissue is being used,” said Rep. Jody B. Hice, R-Ga. “You can make the arguments for or against abortion,” said Mark Meadows, who is chairman of the Government Operations Subcommittee. “What my constituents have a problem with is buying baby brains and baby eyes to do research when they find it abhorrent.” (Raman, 12/13)

Elsewhere on Capitol Hill —

Modern Healthcare: Farm Bill Opens Door To Refinancing Indebted Rural Hospitals

Congress' newly passed farm bill has a holiday present for rural hospitals: debt refinancing. The bill headed to President Donald Trump's desk includes a provision that would allow rural hospitals to refinance substantial debt through lower-interest loans from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Rural hospital lobbyists acknowledge the provision won't change much overnight for the 44% of rural hospitals which operate at a loss. The USDA requires applicants to show levels of financial viability that the really struggling hospitals likely can't currently meet. (Luthi, 12/13)

