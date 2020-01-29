House Majority Leader Presses Lawmakers To Move Ahead With Solution For Surprise Medical Bills

So far the legislation has hit road bumps despite the bipartisan interest in addressing an issue that voters care about. House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-Md.) wants lawmakers to come up with a deal. In other health industry news: supply chain integration, earnings reports, job cuts, and more.

Modern Healthcare: House Leader Aims For Surprise Billing Deal By Presidents Day

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-Md.) wants the House to move on legislation banning balance billing as soon as mid-February, he told reporters Tuesday. So far, the House Energy & Commerce and Ways & Means committees have been at odds over the best approach to address payment for bills a patient receives from an out-of-network provider at an in-network facility. (Cohrs, 1/28)

Modern Healthcare: CommonSpirit Tasks Premier With Supply Chain Integration

CommonSpirit Health consolidated its group purchasing organization service provider, selecting Premier to help integrate the 137-hospital system's supply chain, the organizations announced Tuesday. Before the not-for-profit health systems merged, Dignity Health primarily used Premier and Catholic Health Initiatives used HealthTrust. But the large institutions used various services from both companies, executives noted. (Kacik, 1/28)

Modern Healthcare: HCA Revenue Beats The Hospital Chain's Expectations In 2019

HCA Healthcare either surpassed or came in at the high end of its 2019 guidance on some of its key metrics: revenues, non-GAAP earnings and capital spending, prompting praise from analysts on its Tuesday earnings call. "They delivered once again," said Frank Morgan, an analyst with RBC Capital Markets. (Bannow, 1/28)

Modern Healthcare: Health Care Service Corp. Sheds Hundreds Of Workers

Blue Cross of Illinois parent Health Care Service Corp. is cutting about 400 employees as it positions itself for growth in a rapidly changing industry. The layoffs, announced internally today, include middle management positions—mostly employees with senior manager and director titles, HCSC spokesman Greg Thompson told Crain's. (Goldberg, 1/28)

Bloomberg: Cancer Chain Demands Woodford’s Fund Honors Investment Pledge

Rutherford Health Plc has called on the frozen fund of Neil Woodford to honor part of a promised investment as the disgraced stock picker’s clients learn the extent of their losses. The Hereford-based chain of cancer centers is seeking 7.5 million pounds ($9.8 million) via a share sale to the LF Income Equity Fund, the company said in a statement Tuesday. Proceeds raised from the issue will be used for additional working capital. (Waite, 1/28)

