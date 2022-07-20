House Members Among Abortion Protesters Arrested At Supreme Court
Dozens were arrested at a rally Wednesday, including 17 lawmakers. In other government news: the FDA will evaluate its food and tobacco programs. And efforts to push an assault weapons bill in Congress remain stalled.
The Washington Post:
Lawmakers, Abortion Rights Protesters Arrested Outside Supreme Court
Seventeen members of Congress — including Democratic Reps. Cori Bush (Mo.), Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (N.Y.), Rashida Tlaib (Mich.) and Ilhan Omar (Minn.) — were among dozens of abortion rights protesters arrested Tuesday outside the Supreme Court in a rally demanding immediate action to protect abortion following the court’s decision last month to overturn Roe v. Wade. (Silverman, 7/19)
States Newsroom:
Cori Bush Arrested After Abortion Rights Protest In D.C.
More than a dozen members of Congress were arrested Tuesday alongside abortion rights activists after they sat down and blocked an intersection between the U.S. Capitol building and the Supreme Court to protest conservative justices’ decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. (Shutt, 7/19)
In other news from D.C. —
The Washington Post:
Amid Controversies, FDA Seeks Advice On Food And Tobacco Operations
The head of the Food and Drug Administration said Tuesday he is asking outside experts to conduct a comprehensive evaluation of the agency’s food and tobacco programs, which in recent months have endured sharp criticism involving two high-profile issues: the infant-formula shortage and e-cigarettes, particularly the vaping company Juul. (McGinley, 7/19)
Politico:
House Dems Still Wrangling The Votes For An Assault Weapons Ban
Democrats are still shy of the 216 supporters required to steer the bill through the chamber, as a small number in their own caucus remain skeptical about both the legislation and diving further into gun safety just four months before an election. But as pressure builds after a spate of recent shootings, party leaders insist they will get there — perhaps with some help from retiring Republicans. (Carney and Ferris, 7/19)
The New York Times:
Bennie Thompson, Chairman Of The Jan. 6 Panel, Has Tested Positive For The Coronavirus
Representative Bennie Thompson of Mississippi, the chairman of the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the United States Capitol, announced on Tuesday that he had tested positive for the coronavirus and will not appear in person at what could be the committee’s last hearing of the summer. (Cochrane and Haberman, 7/19)
Meanwhile, Fauci clarifies details on his retirement plans —
The Hill:
Fauci: ‘I’m Not Going To Retire’
Anthony Fauci, President Biden’s chief medical adviser, clarified on Tuesday that he does not plan to retire, though he has been considering when he will step down from his current government position. After Politico on Monday published an interview with Fauci, 81, in which he said he did not expect to stay on in his current position by the end of Biden’s current term, a frenzy of media speculation arose around the veteran immunologist’s potential retirement. (Choi, 7/19)