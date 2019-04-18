House Oversight Chairman Claims Top Republican On Committee Of Undermining Investigation Into High Drug Prices

In his accusations, House Oversight and Reform Committee Chairman Elijah Cummings (D-Md.) focused on letters sent by Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) warning a dozen different drug company executives that Cummings was conducting a partisan investigation, essentially telling them not to participate.

The Hill: Cummings Accuses Oversight Republicans Of Obstructing Drug Price Probe

House Oversight and Reform Committee Chairman Elijah Cummings (D-Md.) on Wednesday accused ranking member Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) of deliberately trying to undermine the committee’s investigation into rising drug prices. In a letter sent Wednesday, Cummings condemned what he claimed were Jordan’s efforts to “actively obstruct” the committee’s investigation into prescription drug pricing. (Weixel, 4/17)

In other news from Capitol Hill —

CQ HealthBeat: House Appropriations To Mark Up Labor-HHS-Education Bill First

The full House Appropriations Committee plans to mark up its first fiscal 2020 spending bill — Labor-HHS-Education — on May 8, and approve its 12 spending bill suballocations at the same time. A Democratic aide confirmed the plan but said no announcements have been made and the schedule could change. Under the current plan, the Labor-HHS-Education subcommittee will mark up the bill, which is the second largest after Defense, on April 30. (Krawzak, 4/17)

