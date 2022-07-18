House-Passed Abortion Rights Bills Doomed In Senate
For the second time, the House passed a bill that would restore nationwide abortion rights. Another bill protecting women who cross state borders for care was also approved. But neither are expected to progress through a divided Senate.
AP:
House Votes To Restore Abortion Rights, Senate Odds Dim
The House has voted to restore abortion rights nationwide in Democrats’ first legislative response to the Supreme Court’s landmark decision overturning Roe v. Wade. The bill has little chance of becoming law, with the necessary support lacking in the 50-50 Senate. Yet voting marks the beginning of a new era in the debate as lawmakers, governors and legislatures grapple with the impact of the court’s decision. The legislation passed 219-210. The House also passed a second bill to prohibit punishment for a woman or child who decides to travel to another state to get an abortion, 223-205. (Amiri and Clare Jalonick, 7/16)
The impact of abortion bans is being felt in different areas of health care —
AP:
Abortion Laws Spark Profound Changes In Other Medical Care
Even in medical emergencies, doctors are sometimes declining immediate treatment. In the past week, an Ohio abortion clinic received calls from two women with ectopic pregnancies — when an embryo grows outside the uterus and can’t be saved — who said their doctors wouldn’t treat them. Ectopic pregnancies often become life-threatening emergencies and abortion clinics aren’t set up to treat them. (Tanner, 7/16)
The Washington Post:
Abortion Bans Create Confusion Around Miscarriage, Ectopic Pregnancies
A woman with a life-threatening ectopic pregnancy sought emergency care at the University of Michigan Hospital after a doctor in her home state worried that the presence of a fetal heartbeat meant treating her might run afoul of new restrictions on abortion. At one Kansas City, Mo., hospital, administrators temporarily required “pharmacist approval” before dispensing medications used to stop postpartum hemorrhages, because they can also be also used for abortions. (Stead Sellers and Nirappil, 7/16)
On the threat against advertising abortion-related products —
Politico:
Abortion Foes Move To Block Online Ads For Reproductive Services
The National Right to Life Committee is lobbying states to enact legislation it’s drafted that would make it a crime to advertise information about abortion pills or other methods of ending a pregnancy. The model bill treats abortion like organized crime, by using a combination of civil and criminal penalties in the same way that the 1970 Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act does. The scope is broad and suggests penalizing anyone who even conveys information about the procedure. State lawmakers in Indiana and South Carolina have already shown interest. (Reader, 7/16)
Axios:
Anti-Abortion Groups Want To Restrict Online Ads For Procedure
Anti-abortion groups are pushing new laws to block online advertisements about abortion in the wake of the Supreme Court ending Roe v. Wade. (Dam, 7/16)
On political debates around abortion —
The Texas Tribune:
Texas Democrats To Biden: Declare Health Emergency Related To Abortion Access
As the nation continues to navigate the impact of the U.S. Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade, several Texas Democrats and abortion advocates called on the Biden administration to take immediate and direct action to protect Texans’ access to abortion. (Melhado, 7/16)
Axios:
Anti-Abortion Memo To Republicans: Don't Leave It To The States
A leading anti-abortion rights group is urging Republicans in Congress to stay away from phrases like "nationwide ban" and make clear they won't criminalize pregnant people's own actions. (McCammond, 7/17)