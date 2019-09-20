House Passes Stopgap Spending Bill To Avert Shutdown, Senate Expected To Vote Next Week

The spending bill would extend funding through Nov. 21 not only for all federal government departments and agencies, but also for a number of health care and community programs.

The Associated Press: House OKs Measure To Prevent Possible End-Of-Month Shutdown

The House passed a short-term bill Thursday to prevent a federal shutdown when the budget year ends Sept. 30, and give lawmakers until the Thanksgiving break to negotiate and approve $1.4 trillion for federal agencies. The Senate is expected to approve the stopgap bill next week. The vote in the Democratic-run House on the bipartisan plan was 301-123. (9/19)

The New York Times: House Approves Short-Term Spending Bill That Would Stave Off Shutdown

The spending bill would extend funding through Nov. 21 not only for all federal government departments and agencies, but also for a number of health care and community programs, including the National Flood Insurance Program and the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families program. But its success in the House, by a 301-to-123 vote, is only a temporary salve to the bitter feuds that are standing in the way of a broader agreement over federal spending for next year. The Senate, in the midst of drafting and debating its own yearlong funding bills, has struggled to break through partisan spats over spending on President Trump’s promised wall at the southwestern border. (Cochrane, 9/19)

The Washington Post: House Passes Short-Term Spending Bill, Punting Shutdown Fight To November

Major differences between the parties remain, though, particularly over whether taxpayers should finance construction of a border wall and whether Congress should agree to a demand from Democrats to direct more money for health programs, among other things. (Werner, 9/19)

The Wall Street Journal: Houses Approves Short-Term Spending Bill

The stopgap funding, called a continuing resolution, will keep the government open until Nov. 21, several weeks beyond the end of the federal fiscal year on Sept. 30. The legislation also extends several health-care programs and other expiring measures, including the National Flood Insurance Program and the U.S. Export-Import Bank. (Duehren, 9/19)

