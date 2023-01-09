House Republicans Expected To Put ‘Born-Alive’ Bill High On Agenda

With the speakership fight finally settled, House Republicans are expected to move on anti-abortion bills. Separately, the FDA chief talks to Stat about new rules around abortion pills. And access and laws from the states are also in the news.

The 19th: House Republicans May Soon Vote On A ‘Born-Alive’ Abortion Bill

House Republican leaders have vowed swift action on a number of measures related to abortion this year — including one that compels health care providers to provide life-sustaining care to infants born after an attempted abortion. But, reproductive rights advocates and physicians say, the rights of infants born by any method, including after an attempted abortion, are already protected by a bipartisan 2002 law that established that infants have the rights of a full human. (Barclay and Luthra, 1/6)

Stat: Former FDA Commissioner On Loosened Restrictions On Abortion Pills

When the Food and Drug Administration lifted some — but not all — of its restrictions on an abortion pill this week, it raised questions about why these rules were there in the first place. Mifepristone, the drug in question, has been used by over 3.7 million Americans to end early pregnancies since its approval in 2000, is more than 97% effective, tends to have only mild side effects such as cramping, with severe ones occurring in fewer than 0.5% of patients. So why was it on a list of prescription drugs requiring extra precautions and red tape, alongside opioid painkillers? (Boodman, 1/7)

From the states —

USA Today: Abortion Bans Challenged In State Courts: Cases To Watch In 2023

Dozens of cases related to abortion will make their way through courts nationwide throughout 2023. Federal lawsuits like one challenging the decadeslong FDA approval of an abortion medication are being closely watched by advocates on either side of the abortion access debate. But most eyes are on state courts, where the battle for abortion access has primarily shifted after the overturn of Roe v. Wade in 2022. (Fernando, 1/6)

The Dallas Morning News: Republicans Eye Tighter Enforcement Of Texas’ Abortion Ban As Legislature Starts

After ushering in a near-total abortion ban last year, the state’s GOP leaders are treading carefully on the eve of the upcoming legislative session and not openly saying how they will handle the hot-button issue. They face some division within their party about how to proceed. A handful of Republicans have signaled an openness to soften the law by adding exemptions for rape and incest. (Morris, 1/9)

AP: Illinois House Approves Increased Abortion Protection

The Illinois House of Representatives voted Friday to shore up the state's already-expansive reproductive rights and shield the influx of out-of-state patients seeking abortions in Illinois after the fall of Roe v. Wade. (1/6)

AP: Georgia Lawmakers Eye Abortion, Other Social Fights For 2023

Abortion, sex education and transgender care for youth had mixed success on the Georgia Legislature’s agenda last year, and while lawmakers are getting another chance to tackle those issues in the session that starts Monday, it’s unclear how far they’ll go. (Amy, 1/6)

Raleigh News & Observer: NC Laws Complicate New FDA Regulations On Abortion Pills

In an effort to make abortion pills more accessible, a new Food and Drug Administration regulation will allow retail pharmacies to dispense the medication for the first time. However, a state “informed consent” abortion law may prevent the change from improving access in North Carolina. (Rosenbluth, 1/9)

KHN: Medicaid And Abortion Top Health Agenda For Montana Lawmakers

State lawmakers say their health care goals for the new legislative session are to lower costs and improve access to care. They’ll have to grapple with a full slate of other issues, as well. (Larson, 1/9)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription