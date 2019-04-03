House Republicans Try To Force Dems’ Hands On Abortion Survivors Bill In Politically Strategic Move That Faces Long Odds

Although the petition to bring the “Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act” to the floor is unlikely to succeed, Republicans want to use it to put the spotlight on Democrats and their positions on abortion. “They can’t hide from anyone. They have to take a position," said Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.). Abortion news comes out of Georgia and Ohio, as well.

Politico: GOP Makes Long-Shot Push To Force Anti-Abortion Vote

House Republicans on Tuesday launched a long-shot bid to force a vote on anti-abortion legislation — an issue they plan to hammer vulnerable Democrats on even if they can’t secure action on the floor. House Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.), along with Rep. Ann Wagner (R-Mo.), filed a discharge petition to circumvent Democratic leadership and bring the “Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act” to the floor if it gets 218 signatures. The legislation would require infants who survive attempted abortions to receive medical care. (Zanona, 4/2)

The Hill: Top GOP Lawmaker Moves To Force Floor Vote On Abortion Bill

Scalise and Rep. Ann Wagner (R-Mo.) have been leading GOP efforts to advance the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act, which was reintroduced earlier this year. The two lawmakers have expressed confidence in their ability to garner the 218 signatures needed to implement the discharge petition, a rarely successful procedural tool. (Brufke, 4/2)

The Associated Press: Alyssa Milano Leads Protest Of Georgia Abortion Ban

Actress Alyssa Milano has joined several Georgia-based TV and film industry workers in protesting a “heartbeat” abortion ban awaiting Republican Gov. Brian Kemp’s signature. Milano delivered a letter signed by other prominent Hollywood actors to Kemp’s office Tuesday before speaking against the bill. Republican Rep. Dominic LaRiccia confronted Milano in a packed reception area in front of Kemp’s office and asked her which Georgia district she votes in. (4/2)

Cleveland Plain Dealer: Ohio House Panel Makes Anti-Abortion ‘Heartbeat Bill’ Slightly Stricter

An Ohio House committee on Tuesday added new language to a “heartbeat bill” that, if passed, would make what would become one of the nation’s toughest abortion laws even tougher. The changes adopted by the House Health Committee to Senate Bill 23 would, among other things, allow the Ohio State Medical Board to impose a $10,000 fine each time a doctor performs an abortion after a fetal heartbeat can be detected – which can be as soon as six weeks into a pregnancy, before many women even know they’re pregnant. (Pelzer, 4/2)

Meanwhile, in Kentucky a judge rules against a student who used his anti-abortion beliefs as the reason that he doesn't want to get vaccinated —

The Associated Press: Kentucky Judge Rules Against Unvaccinated Student In Lawsuit

A Kentucky judge has ruled against a student who sued after he wasn’t allowed to play basketball because he wasn’t vaccinated for chickenpox. In the lawsuit against the Northern Kentucky Health Department, 18-year-old Jerome Kunkel claimed the vaccine is against his religious beliefs. WXIX-TV in Cincinnati reports Boone County Circuit Judge James R. Schrand on Tuesday denied Kunkel’s request to return to school activities. (4/2)

