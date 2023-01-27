House Speaker Says Medicare Cuts Off The Table In Debt Ceiling Negotiations

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has assured that Medicare and Social Security will no longer be Republican targets in talks to strike a debt ceiling deal. In related news, a Republican study group eyes potential Medicare changes. And secret audits found millions in Medicare Advantage plan overpayments.

The Hill: McCarthy: ‘We Won’t Touch Medicare Or Social Security’

Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) said on Thursday that House Republicans will not target Medicare or Social Security in their negotiations over the debt ceiling. “We won’t touch Medicare or Social Security,” he told Donald Trump Jr. in an interview in the Speaker’s office for Trump’s “Triggered” podcast. (Shapero, 1/26)

CNBC: House GOP Study Group Is Proposing Changes To Medicare. What To Know

The Republican Study Committee — the GOP’s largest caucus, with about 170 members out of 222 House legislators — has addressed the looming fiscal problem by outlining hoped-for changes to Medicare in its proposed budget, which it says would ensure the system’s long-term solvency. Among the group’s proposals: raising the age of eligibility to 67 from 65, which would align with the full retirement age for Social Security. (O'Brien, 1/26)

KHN: Did Your Health Plan Rip Off Medicare?

Today, KHN has released details of 90 previously secret government audits that reveal millions of dollars in overpayments to Medicare Advantage health plans for seniors. The audits, which cover billings from 2011 through 2013, are the most recent financial reviews available, even though enrollment in the health plans has exploded over the past decade to over 30 million and is expected to grow further. (Schulte, 1/27)

On insulin prices —

Fox News: Biden Growls At The High Costs Of Insulin For People Not On Medicare

President Biden, on Thursday, got angry about the price of drugs like insulin preventing some parents from being able to provide necessities for their children. During his visit at the Steamfitters Union Hall in Springfield, Virginia on Thursday, Biden spoke about how great he believes the economy is, "no joke," and the accomplishments of his administration during his first two years in office. (Wehner, 1/26)

In other news from Capitol Hill —

Bloomberg: House Republicans To Question Biden Health Officials On Covid Response

Republicans in Congress have called top U.S. health officials to Capitol Hill to testify about the Biden administration’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic, according to a person familiar with the matter. (Griffin, 1/26)

Bloomberg: Democrat Dads Form House Caucus To Fight For Child Care, Paid Leave, Tax Credit

The Congressional Dads Caucus officially launched on Thursday and will “highlight issues facing working families and advocate for policies that support all parents and children,” according to a fact sheet from Congressman Jimmy Gomez, a California Democrat. Other founding members include Rashida Tlaib, Joaquin Castro, Andy Kim, Jamaal Bowman, Rob Menendez, Dan Goldman and Joe Neguse. All are parents and Democrats. (Butler and Ceron, 1/26)

In updates on the Veterans Administration —

CBS News: After Years Of Denials, VA Urges Millions Of Veterans Exposed To Burn Pits To File Claims

Andrew Myatt was willing to give his life for his country serving in the Army. After 9/11 he was deployed to Iraq, where he performed dangerous missions like searching for improvised explosive devices to disarm and destroy. But the 24-year Army veteran never thought the greatest risk to his health would show up years later. (O'Donnell and Hastey, 1/26)

Oklahoman: VA Plans Skilled Nursing, Substance Abuse Treatment In Norman Oklahoma

A closed hospital in Norman will be converted into an inpatient substance abuse treatment and skilled nursing center by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, which acquired it late last year. The VA paid $3,260,177 for 50-bed former Norman Specialty Hospital at 1210 W Robinson St., and plans to spend about $10 million to remodel it, said Carmen Daugherty, public affairs office for the Oklahoma City Veterans Affairs Health Care System. It should be open by fall 2024, she said. (Mize, 1/26)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription