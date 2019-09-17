House To Probe Private Equity Firms’ Stakes In The Debate Over Surprise Medical Bills

The House Energy and Commerce Committee wants three private equity firms that own physician staffing companies to answer questions about their role in surprise medical bills. Hospitals sometimes contract out the staffing of their emergency room or other departments to these physician staffing companies, who then can send massive bills to patients because the staffing company might not be in their insurance network even though the hospital as a whole is.

The Hill: House Panel Investigating Private Equity Firms' Role In Surprise Medical Billing

The bipartisan leaders of the House Energy and Commerce Committee are launching an investigation into what role private equity firms may play in the problem of patients getting stuck with massive “surprise” medical bills. Reps. Frank Pallone Jr. (D-N.J.) and Greg Walden (Ore.), the panel’s chairman and top Republican, respectively, sent letters on Monday to three private equity firms that own physician staffing companies. (Sullivan, 9/16)

Modern Healthcare: House's Surprise Medical Bills Inquiry Turns To Private Equity Firms

"Evidence indicates that these physician-staffing firms charge significantly higher in-network rates than their counterparts, thereby driving reimbursement upwards as they enter into staffing arrangements with hospitals," Pallone and Walden wrote to the CEOs. "We are concerned about the increasing role that private equity firms appear to be playing in physician staffing in our nation's hospitals, and the potential impact these firms are having on our rising healthcare costs." (Luthi, 9/16)

NPR: Understanding Surprise Medical Bills Legislation

There's legislation in Congress to curb surprise medical billing. NPR's Lulu Garcia-Navarro talks with Emmarie Huetteman of Kaiser Health News. (9/15)

In other news from Capitol Hill —

The Associated Press: Back To Basics: Congress Tries To Keep Government Lights On

The good news is that it doesn't look like a bitterly polarized Washington will stumble into another government shutdown. But as Democrats controlling the House unveil a stopgap, government-wide spending bill to keep the lights on and pay the troops, there's scant evidence that power sharing in the Capitol will produce further legislative accomplishments anytime soon. (Taylor, 9/17)

The Hill: Top Conservative Presses VA On Allegations Of Retaliation Against Employees Protecting Whistleblowers

Rep. Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.) on Monday raised concerns over allegations of wrongdoing and retaliation against employees working to protect whistleblowers at the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA). In a letter sent to VA Secretary Robert Wilkie, the incoming House Freedom Caucus chairman said he was approached by two high-profile employees in the agency's Office of Accountability and Whistleblower Protection (OAWP) alleging they have been the victims of retaliatory acts. (Brufke, 9/16)

Tampa Bay Times: Washington Comes To Town To Discuss Homeless Vets

Access to affordable housing remains one of the biggest challenges to ending homelessness among veterans in Tampa Bay, experts said Monday at a congressional hearing.But members of a U.S. House of Representatives subcommittee on Veterans’ Affairs also heard encouraging news. (Najarro, 9/16)

