House To Vote Again On Bill Guaranteeing Abortion Access
The bill is highly unlikely to pass the Senate, which Thursday failed to advance legislation that would protect people crossing state lines for an abortion. Meanwhile, Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WVa.), who has thrown cold water on earlier attempts to implement Democratic initiatives, told party leaders that he will support Medicare drug pricing legislation and enhanced premium subsidies for people buying coverage on the ACA marketplaces.
AP:
House Making 1st Attempt To Protect Abortion In Post-Roe Era
The House on Friday is expected to vote on two bills that would restore and guarantee abortion access nationwide as Democrats make their first attempt at responding legislatively to the Supreme Court’s landmark decision overturning Roe v. Wade.The legislation stands almost no chance of becoming law, with the necessary support lacking in the 50-50 Senate. (Amiri, 7/15)
The Hill:
GOP Senator Blocks Bill To Protect Interstate Travel For Abortion
GOP Sen. James Lankford (Okla.) on Thursday blocked a Democratic request to unanimously pass a bill seeking to protect interstate travel for abortion. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.), joined by a string of Democratic senators, had sought consent to pass a bill that would prevent states from punishing women who travel to other states where abortion is legal to get the procedure. (Sullivan, 7/14)
In other news from Capitol Hill —
Axios:
Manchin Won't Raise Taxes But Wants Prescription Drug Reform
Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) has closed the door on a climate, energy and tax package, but remains open to a much smaller bill that focuses on deficit reduction, prescription drug reform, and funding for health care subsidies, according to people familiar with the matter. (Nichols, 7/14)
The Washington Post:
Manchin Says He Won’t Support New Climate Spending Or Tax Hikes On Wealthy
Manchin’s new opposition leaves Democrats in a difficult political bind: They must decide between pressing him after months of false starts or accepting what would still be significant changes to the law lowering health care costs. A package addressing health care, for example, could spare roughly 13 million people from higher insurance costs in January if lawmakers act swiftly. Manchin has endorsed a two-year extension. (Romm and Stein, 7/14)
The Washington Post:
Democrats Keep Testing Positive For Covid, Imperiling Their Agenda
In recent months, the members of Congress who have publicly reported coronavirus cases overwhelmingly have been Democrats — including the party’s two top leaders on Capitol Hill — posing a big and ironic problem for the majority party. By testing more frequently than their Republican colleagues, Democrats are facing the possibility that their strict adherence to public health protocols could backfire as they pursue the passage of major domestic policy legislation through the 50-50 Senate in the coming weeks. (DeBonis, 7/14)
The Hill:
Senate Democrats To Roll Out Weed Decriminalization Bill Next Week
Senate Democrats are planning to roll out long-awaited legislation to decriminalize marijuana next week, despite expected resistance from Republicans. Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.), who has been leading the legislative push along with Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) and Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Ore.), confirmed reports that senators are set to unveil the Cannabis Administration and Opportunity Act in the coming week. (Folley, 7/14)
Bloomberg:
Congress Should Make Privacy Measures A Top Priority, Poll Shows
In a survey of 992 respondents with at least one child under the age of 17, about 63% said that if they could choose one priority for Congress, it would be to increase privacy protections. (Diaz, 7/15)