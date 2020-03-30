How A Straight-Shooting New Yorker Won Over The Public’s Attention

The Los Angeles Times takes a look at how Dr. Anthony Fauci got where he is serving under but Democratic and Republican presidents. Some have praised his ability to contradict President Donald Trump's more optimistic messaging. Meanwhile, Fauci's prediction that the death toll could climb past 100,000 may have swayed Trump's decision to extend social distancing guidelines through April.

Los Angeles Times: AIDS Crisis Shaped Anthony Fauci, Disease Expert At Front Lines Of Coronavirus Pandemic

For decades, Dr. Anthony S. Fauci has been known as the hardest worker in Building 31 — the first scientist to arrive at the sprawling National Institutes of Health campus in Bethesda, Md., in the morning and the last to leave in the evening. “He’s even found notes on his windshield left by co-workers that say things like, “Go home. You’re making me feel guilty,” President George W. Bush said in 2008 when he awarded Fauci, the longtime director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, the Presidential Medal of Freedom. (Jarvie, 3/29)

NBC News: Dr. Anthony Fauci Closes Distance With Social Media Generation

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, has been advising Americans on issues of everyday health since the administration of late President Ronald Reagan. In the White House spotlight this month, he has admonished people to take the spread of coronavirus seriously. But lately he's also reached out to audiences that might not watch daily news conferences on cable: the social media generation. (Romero, 3/29)

CNN: Fauci Says Trump Agreed Not To Invoke Coronavirus Quarantine After Intensive White House Discussions

Dr. Anthony Fauci said Sunday that President Donald Trump decided not to impose a strict quarantine on parts of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut after officials had "very intensive discussions" at the White House with the President last night. Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said on CNN's "State of the Union" that it was important not to enforce something that would create "a bigger difficulty," and instead issue a travel advisory for the New York metro area. (Robertson and Cole, 3/29)

CNN: Donald Trump Concedes US Covid-19 Death Toll Could Be 100,000 Or More

President Donald Trump acknowledged Sunday for the first time that deaths in the United States from coronavirus could reach 100,000 or more, adding that if the death toll stays at or below 100,000, "we all together have done a very good job." Trump's assertion came after he was asked about comments the nation's top infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, made earlier Sunday on CNN's "State of the Union" that based on models, 100,000 Americans or more could die from the virus. (Bohn, 3/30)

The Hill: Fauci Says April 30 Extension Is 'A Wise And Prudent Decision'

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases who is also helping lead the White House's coronavirus task force, called President Trump’s decision to keep the government’s current social distancing guidelines in place through the end of April a “wise” one. “We feel that the mitigation that we’re doing right now is having an effect. It’s very difficult to quantitate it because you have two dynamic things going on at the same time,” Fauci said a press conference outside the White House on Sunday. (Folley, 3/29)

