How Amusement Parks, Sports Teams Are Trying To Play It Safe
Nickelodeon Universe plans to reopen Aug. 10 with lots of hand sanitizing. Pro sports teams have different concerns, especially about who can play and how they can play.
AP:
Nickelodeon Universe At Mall Of America To Reopen Aug. 10
The Mall of America said Monday the Nickelodeon Universe amusement park inside the mall will reopen Aug. 10 after being closed nearly five months due to COVID-19. Officials of the Bloomington, Minnesota, mall said the seven-acre (2.8-hectare) theme park will reopen with significant changes aimed at maintaining a safe, healthy and comfortable environment. To meet state guidelines, Nickelodeon Universe will operate with a reduced capacity of 250 visitors at any time. (8/3)
The Wall Street Journal:
Can You Test Positive For Coronavirus And Be At Work? Sports Leagues Say Yes
When American sports leagues began to chart their paths for the pandemic, they faced countless questions. How often should they test? Would the NBA’s bubble burst? How many rule changes does it take to drive MLB purists cuckoo? But the thorniest question they had to reckon with is one that applies to multibillion-dollar sports enterprises and small businesses alike. When is it safe for someone who has tested positive for Covid-19 to return to work?The answer is as surprising as it is murky. (Beaton and Radnofsky, 8/3)
AP:
A Cough Could Lead To Red Card In Soccer
A soccer player who deliberately coughs close to another player or match official can be issued a red card. The International Football Association Board, the game’s lawmaker, updated its guidelines while the pandemic perseveres. A referee can only red card a player when they are certain the cough is intentional. A yellow card is also optional. (8/4)