‘How Can I Live When She’s So Far Away?’: Migrant Families Return To U.S. In Hopes Of Reuniting With Kids

Desperate parents marched into the United States this weekend and demanded asylum hearings -- a plan hatched by immigration lawyers who saw a quicker way to reunification than the bogged-down court system.

Reuters: Migrant Parents Separated From Children Return To U.S., Plead To Be Reunited

A large group of Central American migrants who U.S. authorities separated from their children last year when they crossed the Mexican border entered the United States again on Saturday asking for refuge and to be reunited with their kids. ... Visibly nervous parents crossed the pedestrian bridge, some with children and carrying luggage, a Reuters witness said. They were accompanied by lawyers from immigration advocacy group Al Otro Lado. The group said 29 parents crossed. “This is a huge victory for these families, but this fight isn’t over until they’re reunited with their kids,” said Erika Pinheiro, Litigation and Policy Director of Al Otro Lado. (Diaz and Torres, 3/2)

The Washington Post: 29 Parents Separated From Their Children And Deported Last Year Cross U.S. Border To Request Asylum

At about 5 p.m. local time, the families were taken to the U.S. side of the border by immigration agents, where their asylum claims will be assessed. Although the Trump administration’s family separation policy has prompted congressional hearings, lawsuits and national protests, the parents have for nearly a year suffered out of the spotlight at their homes in Honduras, Guatemala and El Salvador. They celebrated birthdays and Christmas on video calls, trying to determine whether their children were safe. (Sieff and Kinosian, 3/2)

