How COVID-19 Affects U.S. Kids: CDC Data Confirms That Children Are Less Likely To Fall Seriously Ill

Less than 2 percent of the confirmed U.S. coronavirus infections are pediatric cases, according to a new CDC report. Three kids under 18 so far have died though, and there is some evidence that babies may be at more risk, though data is incomplete. News reports focus on the health impact to pregnant women, as well.

The New York Times: U.S. Children With Coronavirus Are Less Hard Hit Than Adults, First Data Shows

Children make up a very small proportion of American coronavirus cases so far and are significantly less likely to become seriously ill than American adults, according to a preliminary report on the first wave of coronavirus cases in the United States. But some have become very sick, and at least three have died. The study, published Monday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, also reported that children appear less likely than adults to develop any of the major known coronavirus symptoms: fever, cough or shortness of breath. That could suggest that many children have mild or undetected cases of the disease and could be spreading the virus to others in their families and communities. (Belluck, 4/6)

The Washington Post: U.S. Children Less Likely Than Adults To Get Very Ill From Coronavirus, CDC Study Suggests

The CDC said its findings seemed to support an earlier study on pediatric cases in China, which found that covid-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, might be less severe in children. The CDC researchers cautioned, however, that the information was incomplete and that severe cases have been reported among some people younger than 18, including three deaths that remain under investigation. (Shammas, 4/6)

CNN: Most Cases Of Coronavirus In Children Are Mild But Severe Cases Have Been Reported, CDC Says

Cases in children make up less than 2% of reported cases in the US, according to the research published in the CDC's Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report. The report analyzed 149,760 laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases in the US occurring between February 12 and April 2. (Yu and Silverman, 4/7)

CNN: Pregnant Women With Coronavirus Don't Experience More Severe Illness Than Others As They Do With SARS And Flu, Study Says

A majority of pregnant women who are diagnosed with coronavirus don't experience more severe illness than the general population, according to a new study. They also don't seem to pass the infection on to their babies. A study of 43 pregnant women diagnosed with the virus in New York was published Monday in the American Journal of Obstetrics & Gynecology. (Silverman and Christensen, 4/7)

GMA: Baby Dies After Mom With COVID-19 Goes Into Premature Labor: What We Know About How Susceptible Infants Are And How They’re Treated

A newborn baby in Louisiana has died in after being born premature to a COVID-19 positive mother. The death is believed to be the first of its kind in the state, according to a local health official. The baby's mother, who was not identified, was admitted to a Baton Rouge hospital and tested positive for COVID-19, the illness caused by the novel coronavirus. The woman was placed on a ventilator and then went into premature labor, according to East Baton Rouge Parish coroner Beau Clark, M.D. (Kindelan, 4/6)

