How Did Monkeypox Spread So Fast? Scientists Have New Clues

Scientists have already identified at least two versions of the virus in America, and genomic patterns suggest that sometime around 2018, monkeypox virus became better at spreading between people. Meanwhile, the federal government's handling of the outbreak is being criticized as too cumbersome, drawing comparisons to the covid-19 debacle.

The New York Times: Origin Of The Monkeypox Outbreak Becomes Clearer To Scientists

Genetic analysis suggests that although the monkeypox virus is rapidly spreading in the open, it has been silently circulating in people for years. Health officials have already identified two versions of monkeypox among American patients, suggesting at least two separate chains of transmission. Researchers in several countries have found cases with no known source of infection, indicating undetected community spread. And one research team argued last month that monkeypox had already crossed a threshold into sustainable person-to-person transmission. (Mandavilli, 6/23)

The Washington Post: U.S. Monkeypox Response Mirrors Early Coronavirus Missteps, Experts Say

Public health experts, including within the Biden administration, are increasingly concerned that the federal government’s handling of the largest-ever U.S. monkeypox outbreak is mirroring its cumbersome response to the coronavirus pandemic 2½ years ago, with potentially dire consequences. As a result, they said, community transmission is occurring largely undetected, and the critical window in which to control the outbreak is closing quickly. (Sun, Diamond and Nirappil, 6/23)

Monkeypox vaccines are available in New York City —

The New York Times: A Monkeypox Vaccine Is Available For At-Risk New Yorkers

Facing a growing outbreak of the monkeypox virus, New York City health officials expanded access to a monkeypox vaccine on Thursday, offering it to a new group of people who may be at higher risk: men who have had multiple or anonymous male sexual partners over the last two weeks. New York City is the first American jurisdiction to broaden access to the vaccine beyond close contacts of people infected, following similar moves in the United Kingdom and Canada. (Otterman, 6/23)

Bloomberg: Monkeypox Outbreak: CDC Eyes Vaccine Access For Kids

US health officials are looking to expand use of the monkeypox vaccine for children as the outbreak continues to spread across the US and in countries around the world, with more than 3,300 cases reported globally. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is developing a protocol aimed at allowing use of Bavarian Nordic A/S’s Jynneos vaccine in children, if needed, according to documents prepared for a meeting of agency advisers that took place this week. The vaccine is currently cleared for use in adults and is considered safer than Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s ACAM2000 smallpox vaccine, which can also be used against monkeypox. (Muller and Griffin, 6/23)

More on monkeypox —

The Boston Globe: Six New Cases Of Monkeypox Reported In Massachusetts

Six more men in Massachusetts have been diagnosed with monkeypox in the past week, bringing the total to 13 since the state’s first case was announced May 18, officials said Thursday, as international public health officials considered labeling the expanding outbreak a global emergency. The six men were found to be positive for the virus between June 16 and Wednesday after initial testing at the State Public Health Laboratory in Jamaica Plain, which will be confirmed by further tests at the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, according to a statement from the Department of Public Health. (Fox, 6/23)

Los Angeles Times: First Suspected Cases Of Monkeypox In Riverside And Santa Clara Counties Reported

With monkeypox cases ticking up in California, public health officials in Riverside and Santa Clara counties reported their first probable cases this week. Health officials in Riverside County received positive test results from a man in the eastern portion of the county on Tuesday, said Jose Arballo Jr., spokesperson for Riverside University Health System-Public Health. The man, who is under 60 years old, showed up at a clinic with symptoms and was tested, Arballo said. He did not require hospitalization and was well enough to recover at home. (Valdez, 6/23)

Reuters: U.S. CDC Confirms Evidence Of Local Monkeypox Transmission

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said there was evidence of local transmission of monkeypox, in addition to reports of cases where people had traveled abroad. The cases are mainly occurring in men who have sex with men, but women are also getting infected, CDC staff member Dr. Agam Rao said at a panel meeting on Thursday. (6/23)

