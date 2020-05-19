How Pandemic Could Change U.S. Health Care: Insurance Shake-Up, A Racial Disparities Reckoning, And End Of Nursing Homes
Stat spoke with experts about the potential lasting changes the pandemic could bring to the health industry. Meanwhile, public health experts worry about underfunded community health systems in the midst of the crisis.
Stat:
9 Ways Covid-19 May Forever Upend The U.S. Health Care Industry
In the U.S. alone, Covid-19 has claimed nearly 100,000 lives and 30 million jobs. Beyond grinding day-to-day life to a halt, the pandemic has prompted a reckoning throughout the country’s health care infrastructure, shattering decades-old assumptions about how Americans conceive of medicine, and the doctors, hospitals, insurance companies, and pharmaceutical manufacturers they pay to provide it. (Facher, 5/19)
NPR:
Community Health Centers Struggling As Fewer People Seek Care During Pandemic
Community health centers had been at the front lines of health care in the nation's poorest neighborhoods even before the spread of the coronavirus. But in the midst of the pandemic, patients who fear deportation or infection are forcing many centers to close. Public health officials worry that the populations that these centers serve — mostly people with low incomes and immigrants — aren't getting proper health care and testing, may be unable to quarantine themselves and could contribute to spreading the coronavirus to the wider population. (Penaloza, 5/19)