How Rough Of A Flu Season Is Coming? Bad, With A Chance Of Severe
Public health officials urge Americans to get their vaccine this fall, as bellwethers from Australia heighten concerns over a difficult flu season. And after several mild years, one virologist tells The Hill, "As a population, our immunity to the flu is down a bit."
The Hill:
Nation Warned To Brace For A Difficult Flu Season
Health experts are warning the nation to brace for what could be an exceptionally severe flu season this fall and winter, as more people who have not built up immunity over the last few years mix and mingle. There are two big reasons why more people could be vulnerable to the flu this year. The first is that with coronavirus restrictions such as the wearing of masks all but forgotten, people are more likely to come into contact with the flu virus this year than over the last two years. (Choi, 9/15)
Houston Chronicle:
Flu Season Could Arrive Early, Be More Severe, Doctors Say
Houston doctors are recommending flu shots earlier this year due to concerns that the upcoming season could begin sooner and hit harder than usual. (MacDonald, 9/15)
Also —
The Atlantic:
A Vaccine In Each Arm Could Be A Painful Mistake
At a press briefing earlier this month, Ashish Jha, the White House’s COVID czar, laid out some pretty lofty expectations for America’s immunity this fall. “Millions” of Americans, he said, would be flocking to pharmacies for the newest version of the COVID vaccine in September and October, at the same appointment where they’d get their yearly flu shot. “It’s actually a good idea,” he told the press. “I really believe this is why God gave us two arms.” (Wu, 9/15)
The New York Times:
How To Prepare For Flu Season
It’s too early to tell how effective the flu vaccine will be this year, said Dr. Jeff Kwong, an infectious disease physician with the University of Toronto’s Centre for Vaccine Preventable Diseases. But Dr. Geevarghese pointed out that even when the vaccine does not match well against circulating flu viruses, it still protects people against serious illness and complications. (Moyer, 9/15)
Fierce Biotech:
Racing Moderna, Pfizer Starts Phase 3 Trial Of MRNA Flu Vaccine
Pfizer has begun a phase 3 clinical trial of its mRNA-based influenza vaccine, keeping it tucked in behind Moderna in the race to upend the seasonal flu market using the technology that defined the response to COVID-19. (Taylor, 9/14)