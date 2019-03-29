How San Francisco Is Poised To End HIV Transmissions And Become A Model The Rest Of The Nation Can Follow

In the peak of the HIV epidemic in 1992, more than 2,300 new, full-blown AIDS cases were diagnosed in San Francisco. In 2017, the most recent official statistics available, 221 people were diagnosed with HIV, and that number is only expected to drop. The city may serve as a model to follow as the Trump administration works toward its goal of eradicating the virus.

Los Angeles Times: Trump Pledged To End The HIV Epidemic. San Francisco Could Get There First

The immediate goal of the city’s ambitious Getting to Zero campaign is to reduce new HIV diagnoses by 90% between 2013, when there were 394 cases, and 2020. San Francisco is only about halfway there but is moving faster than the nation as a whole and any other big city. (La Ganga, 3/28)

The Associated Press: LGBT Groups Sue Arizona Over HIV/AIDS Instruction Law

LGBT groups sued Arizona Thursday asking a federal judge to strike down a state law prohibiting HIV and AIDS instruction that “promotes a homosexual lifestyle.” The lawsuit, filed on behalf of Equality Arizona, alleges the 1991 law constitutes unconstitutional discrimination and restricts educational opportunity for LGBT students. It says it enshrines in state law that LGBT students can only be discussed in a negative light and communicates to students and teachers “that there is something so undesirable, shameful, or controversial about ‘homosexuality’ that any positive portrayals of LGBTQ people or same-sex relationships must be explicitly barred.” (3/28)

Arizona Republic: Arizona Sued Over 'No Promo Homo' School Sex-Ed Curriculum

Two gay-rights organizations are suing Arizona over its so-called "No Promo Homo" law, which bans public district and charter school HIV/AIDS instruction that "promotes a homosexual lifestyle." The National Center for Lesbian Rights and Lambda Legal filed the lawsuit Thursday in federal court on behalf of Equality Arizona, a nonprofit that advocates for LGBT residents. (Altavena, 3/28)

