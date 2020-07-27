How States Are Faring In The Epidemic

An update of coronavirus cases and deaths from across the United States.

AP: Arizona Reports 1,973 New Coronavirus Cases, 19 More Deaths

Arizona heath officials report 1,973 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 19 additional deaths. That increases the state totals to 162,014 positive COVID-19 cases and 3,305 known deaths as of Sunday. Arizona Department of Health Services had reported 3,748 new cases and 144 coronavirus-related deaths on Saturday. (7/26)

AP: Nevada Reports 1,018 New Coronavirus Cases, 2 More Deaths

Nevada health officials report 1,018 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and two additional deaths around the state as of Sunday. The numbers released by the state Department of Health and Human Services pushes the total number of known deaths to 734 with 42,843 coronavirus cases. (7/26)

AP: Oklahoma Reports 1,204 New Coronavirus Cases, No New Deaths

Oklahoma reported 1,204 new cases of the coronavirus on Sunday as the number of deaths in the state from the virus remained unchanged from the day before. The Department of Health reported at least 31,285 people have tested positive for the virus, an increase from the from the 30,081 confirmed cases the state reported Saturday. The state reported an additional 645 people have recovered from the virus, bringing the total to 24,698. (7/26)

AP: Navajo Nation Reports 69 New COVID-19 Cases, But No Deaths

Navajo Nation health officials report 69 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 but no additional deaths. The total number of people infected on the reservation now stands at 8,837 with 434 known deaths as of Saturday night. Tribal health officials said 76,902 people have undergone testing and 6,525 have recovered from the virus. (7/26)

In news from the Midwest —

AP: North Dakota Active COVID-19 Cases Exceed 1,000

North Dakota health officials report the state has exceeded 1,000 active cases of COVID-19 for the first time. According to state data reported Sunday, North Dakota has 1,025 active cases of the disease caused by the coronavirus after another 141 people tested positive. (7/26)

AP: South Dakota Reports 105 New Cases Of COVID-19, No Deaths

South Dakota health officials reported 105 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday but no deaths. The state has recorded more than 8,300 cases of the coronavirus, but about 88% of them have recovered. A total of 122 people have died over the course of the pandemic. (7/25)

AP: Illinois Confirms 1,541 Additional Cases Of Coronavirus

More than 1,500 additional cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed in Illinois and one person has died of the virus, state health officials said Sunday. The 1,541 confirmed cases bring the total statewide to 171,424 cases since the start of the pandemic. State officials estimate that 95% of people have recovered. The Illinois Department of Public Health has reported 7,398 deaths total. (7/26)

AP: Indiana Reports 860 New Confirmed COVID-19 Cases, 8 Deaths

Indiana reported 860 new confirmed cases of coronavirus and eight deaths on Sunday, a day ahead of a statewide mask mandate. The Indiana State Department of Health said Sunday that overall 62,372 people in the state have tested positive for COVID-19. Over 2,706 people have died from it. (7/26)

AP: Michigan Reports No New COVID-19 Deaths But Adds 1,041 Cases

Michigan reported no new deaths from COVID-19 on Sunday, but added 1,041 new confirmed cases, health officials said. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services said Sunday’s case count is higher that previous days because there was a delay in processing laboratory results from Friday evening through Saturday morning. That rolled cases that should have been included in Saturday’s total of 437 confirmed cases into Sunday’s tally. (7/26)

ABC News: Missouri Health Officials Call For 'Aggressive Actions' As COVID-19 Cases Rise

Missouri health officials are urging residents to take "aggressive actions" following nearly a week in which daily COVID-19 cases have reached four figures. On Sunday, the state had its sixth straight day of more than 1,000 new cases, with 1,218. A four-day streak of record-breaking numbers of new cases peaked at 1,652 on Friday. (Deliso, 7/26)

And news from the Southeast —

AP: Arkansas Reports 642 New Coronavirus Cases, 2 More Deaths

Arkansas reported 642 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus on Sunday and two more deaths from the illness caused by the virus. The Department of Health said at least 38,623 people in the state have tested positive for the virus, an increase from the 37,981 confirmed cases reported Saturday. The department said 6,600 of the cases are active, meaning they don’t include people who have died or recovered. (7/26)

AP: Confirmed COVID-19 Cases, Deaths Continue Climb In Louisiana

Louisiana reported 3,800 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and 48 new deaths related to the disease Sunday. The state health department figures showed a total of 107,574 confirmed cases and 3,651 deaths. Hospitalizations dropped since Friday — the last day figures were released — from 1,600 to 1,557. That would be good news, if it continues. Hospitalizations have been trending upward since sinking to 542 on June 13. (7/26)

AP: Mississippi Reports, 1,207 More Confirmed COVID-19 Cases

Mississippi’s health department reported 1,207 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, and 15 more deaths related to the disease caused by the new coronavirus. The Health Department said that brought the state’s total number of confirmed cases to 51,639, with at least 1,458 deaths. (7/26)

AP: Alabama Cases Up By 1,000; Town's Police Chief Hospitalized

Alabama’s health department reported just over 1,000 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of Sunday. That brought the total of confirmed cases in the state to 77,351. The number of deaths related to the disease caused by the new coronavirus was 1,428 as of Sunday. (7/26)

