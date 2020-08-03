How States Are Faring: Worst Week For Florida’s Deaths

With COVID cases and deaths up in many states, media reports come from Florida, Illinois, Arkansas, Michigan and parts of the West.

The Hill: Florida Surpasses Record For Most COVID-19 Deaths In Single Week

Florida on Sunday surpassed its record for the most COVID-19 deaths in a single week, with 1,230 reported in the past seven days. The Sunshine State broke the previous record, set one week earlier, after recording 257 deaths on Friday, the most in a single day, according to the COVID Tracking Project. (Coleman, 8/2)

AP: 1,467 New Confirmed Illinois Cases Of Coronavirus, 14 Deaths

There were 1,467 new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Illinois and 14 additional confirmed deaths, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported Sunday. The latest confirmed cases brings to 181,943 the number of COVID-19 cases reported in Illinois since the start of the pandemic. The number of deaths now total 7,517. The ages of coronavirus cases reported in Illinois range from younger than one-year to older than 100 years. (8/2)

AP: Arkansas Reports 637 More Coronavirus Cases

Arkansas reported 637 more confirmed cases of COVID-19 Sunday. The new tally bring the state’s total to 43,810 confirmed cases of the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, up from 43,173 Saturday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. The department had not reported any additional deaths Sunday evening. (8/2)

AP: Michigan Reports No New COVID-19 Deaths, 426 Confirmed Cases

Michigan reported no new COVID-19 deaths and 426 new confirmed cases, health officials said Sunday. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Service on Sunday said there have been 82,782 cases and 6,206 deaths since the start of the pandemic. With probable cases, the number of deaths is 6,457 and cases total 91,332. (8/2)

And updates from states in the West —

AP: Nevada Reports 1,131 More Coronavirus Cases, Passes 50K Mark

Nevada has now passed the 50,000 mark in positive COVID-19 cases. State health officials on Sunday reported 1,131 new coronavirus cases, pushing the total to 50,205 since the pandemic began. (8/2)

AP: New Mexico Reports 226 More Coronavirus Cases, 3 More Deaths

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in New Mexico has increased by 226 with three additional deaths also reported Sunday. That raises the state’s total number of COVID-19 cases to 21,016 with 654 known deaths. (8/2)

AP: North Dakota COVID-19 Positive Cases Drop From Record High

The number of positive COVID-19 cases reported Saturday dropped by 20% from a record set the day before, state health officials said.Officials confirmed 134 new cases, down from a daily high of 168 cases on Friday. (8/1)

AP: South Dakota Reports 103 New Coronavirus Cases, 4 New Deaths

South Dakota health officials report 103 newly confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the state and four new deaths.The state has now had a total of 8,867 cases of COVID-19 as of Saturday, with 913 cases still active. (8/1)

AP: Oklahoma Reports 494 More Coronavirus Cases, 1 More Death

Oklahoma reported another 494 cases of COVID-19 Sunday, and one more death linked to the illness caused by the new coronavirus. The state has seen 38,225 confirmed cases of the virus and 550 deaths, an increase from from the 37,731 confirmed cases on Saturday, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health. More than 30,800 people are reported to have recovered from the disease. (8/2)

AP: Texas Doesn't Report COVID-19 Case Count Amid System Upgrade

Texas did not report daily counts of COVID-19 cases nor fatalities Sunday as health officials worked to upgrade the electronic system they use to process lab reports. The Texas Department of State Health Services said the Sunday counts will be published Monday after the “scheduled upgrade” is completed. On Saturday, the department reported 9,539 news cases of COVID-19 and another 268 deaths linked to the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. That brought the state to 430,485 confirmed cases and 6,837 fatalities. (8/2)

AP: Navajo Nation Reports 13 More COVID-19 Cases, 4 More Deaths

Navajo Nation health officials have reported 13 more cases of COVID-19 and four additional deaths. That brings the total number of people infected to 9,068 and the known death toll to 450 as of Saturday night. (8/2)

