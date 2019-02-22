How Technology Is Playing A Crucial Role In Helping Curb Health Costs As Well As Improving Care

From artificial intelligence that can detect early signs for Alzheimer's to a storage system that can cut down on wrong diagnoses, the field of health technology is advancing by leaps and bounds and becoming an integral part of patient treatment. Other health technology news focuses on apps for Medicare and mental health services.

The New York Times: Looking To Technology To Avoid Doctors’ Offices And Emergency Rooms

As politicians debate how to improve the nation’s expensive — and some would say broken — health care system, Americans are eagerly turning to the latest tech devices in hopes of preventing and detecting medical problems early and avoiding costly trips to the doctor or emergency room. “Technology every day is playing a more important role in preventing and even diagnosing illness,” said Gary Shapiro, chief executive of the Consumer Technology Association and author of “Ninja Future: Secrets to Success in the New World of Innovation.” “We are just beginning this journey of revolutionizing health care and reducing trips to the doctor.” (Morrissey, 2/21)

Kaiser Health News: Is New App From Feds Your Answer To Navigating Medicare Coverage? Yes And No

Millennials, beware: Your grandparents are about to start calling you for help downloading the new Medicare smartphone app. The iPhone and Android app, which launched Feb. 6, is called “What’s Covered,” and true to its name, it mostly answers one simple, yes-or-no question: Is this medical procedure covered by traditional Medicare? Milt Roney, a 71-year-old retired government worker in a well-to-do suburb of Washington, D.C., agreed to check out the app with me, though he was skeptical from the outset. (Bluth, 2/22)

Tampa Bay Times: A Support Group In Your Phone. Healing For Mental Illness Comes One Text At A Time.

Cope Notes launched quietly nearly a year ago from Crowder's South Tampa home, and now has about 1,000 users. Crowder said they range in age from 14 to 40. He's the one writing the messages that are delivered each day, but they are reviewed by a panel of mental health counselors and professors, public relations professionals and privacy compliance officials. The service costs $9.99 a month, or $8.99 a month for an annual subscription. (Griffin, 2/22)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription