How The Tables Were Turned In Planned Parenthood Case

The organization immediately launched a legal strategy around cooperating fully with prosecutors. Meanwhile, Republicans are not giving up the fight against reproductive heath organization anytime soon.

Reuters: How Planned Parenthood's Accusers Became The Accused In Texas Case

An aggressive legal strategy pursued by U.S. women's healthcare provider Planned Parenthood may have been critical in turning the tables on opponents who were seeking to prosecute it in Texas for allegedly profiting from sales of aborted fetal tissue. In a surprise move disclosed on Monday, a grand jury in Harris County not only cleared Planned Parenthood's Gulf Coast affiliate but also indicted the two anti-abortion activists, David Daleiden and Sandra Merritt, who had prompted the probe in the first place. (Ingram and Mincer, 1/27)

The Huffington Post: GOP Still Investigating Planned Parenthood, Even After Sting Videos Backfire

Republicans are determined to push on with their investigation of Planned Parenthood, even after a Texas grand jury cleared the organization of wrongdoing on Monday and instead indicted two anti-abortion activists who targeted the family planning provider in a series of undercover videos. (Lachman, 1/27)

Reuters: No New Grand Jury For Two Indicted In Planned Parenthood Videos: Prosecutor

Two people indicted by a Texas grand jury for presenting fake driver's licenses as part of a plan to secretly video tape Planned Parenthood will not have their cases presented again to a new grand jury, the prosecutor in the case said on Wednesday. (Herskovitz, 1/28)

The Kansas City Star: Gov. Sam Brownback Stands By Comments About Planned Parenthood Selling 'Baby Body Parts'

Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback on Wednesday held firm to his recent statement that Planned Parenthood was selling “baby body parts” despite news about the Texas grand jury indictment this week of two abortion opponents. Brownback said the indictments didn’t change his mind about the veracity of videos by an anti-abortion group. (Eveld, 1/27)

Elsewhere, media outlets cover abortion news in Ohio, Michigan, Texas and Florida —

The Columbus Dispatch: Ohio Senate Approves Bill Defunding Planned Parenthood

Once again, Republican lawmakers passed a bill stripping Planned Parenthood of $1.3 million in state funding. Once again, the bill is not headed to Gov. John Kasich for his signature. (Siegel, 1/27)

The Detroit Free Press: Bill Would Prohibit State Money To Abortion Providers

Public funding for abortion services hasn’t been available in Michigan since the 1980s, and Planned Parenthood hasn’t received money from the state since 2004. But state Rep. Thomas Hooker, R-Byron Center, wants to make sure that no future Legislatures are able to provide funding to agencies such as Planned Parenthood for any services. (Gray, 1/27)

Reuters: Texas Urges Supreme Court To Uphold Abortion Law

The state of Texas on Wednesday urged the U.S. Supreme Court to uphold its restrictions on abortion providers, citing the case of a Philadelphia doctor convicted in 2013 of murdering babies at his abortion clinic. Lawyers for Texas were responding to court papers filed by abortion providers who challenged the 2013 state law. The high court is due to hear oral arguments on March 2 and issue a ruling by the end of June. It is one of the biggest cases before the nine justices in their current term. (Hurley, 1/27)

Health News Florida: Lawmakers Want Admitting Privileges For Abortion Providers

The Florida Legislature is moving forward with a bill that could restrict abortion access. But similar measures have been struck down in other states. A bill filed by Republican Senator Kelli Stargel of Lakeland mandates hospital admitting privileges for abortion providers. Stargel wants these doctors to have relationships with local hospitals, allowing them to bring in patients for care. Stargel says the bill is about women’s health and safety. (Payne, 1/27)

