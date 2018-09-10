How This Democrat Is Using Health Care To Pull Ahead In A State That Loves Trump

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) was once thought to be in danger. But his focus on preexisting conditions protections and other benefits from the health law — without naming the Affordable Care Act itself — have helped him pull ahead.

The New York Times: Manchin Counts On Health Care To Stave Off Republican Tide In West Virginia

There were the beauty queens, ages 6 to 60, riding in style in the Labor Day Parade, including Teen Miss West Virginia Coal. There was the man driving a pickup truck memorial to 29 workers killed in a 2010 mine disaster, each victim’s portrait airbrushed on metal. And there was Senator Joe Manchin, in a sky-blue shirt with the state’s craggy outline on its crest, walking the route and greeting voters who brought up his favorite issue themselves. (Gabriel, 9/8)

In other news from the 2018 campaign trail —

The New York Times: Abortion Opposition Once Defined Marsha Blackburn. But Not In Senate Race.

Inside the Kingsport Chamber of Commerce one morning last month, a few dozen voters sipped coffee and listened for 45 minutes to Representative Marsha Blackburn tick off all the reasons that this traditionally Republican stronghold in northeastern Tennessee should support her in one of the most high-stakes Senate races this year. She praised President Trump. She warned of an invasion of liberal policies and a Democratic takeover of committees if Republicans lose the Senate. She stressed securing the border, fighting MS-13 and lowering taxes. She highlighted her work as a Republican House member to “get government off your back.” (Dias, 9/9)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription