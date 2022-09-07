How To Make Sure You Are Getting The Updated Covid Booster
The cap and label colors on the old and new Pfizer and Moderna boosters are largely similar, NBC News reports, which could create confusion for health workers. But pharmacists at Walgreens and CVS say that the all shots for people over 12 who have received a previous booster would be the new version.
NBC News:
New Covid Boosters Look A Lot Like The Old Ones. Doctors Worry That Could Lead To Errors.
As updated Covid booster shots roll out across the nation, many experts are raising an eyebrow — and perhaps squinting at the label. That's because the new doses come in capped vials that look strikingly similar to the old ones. It's a design decision, experts say, that could result in some people mistakenly receiving the wrong dose. (Lovelace Jr., 9/6)
San Francisco Chronicle:
CVS, Walgreens Are Rolling Out Omicron Boosters. Here’s How To Know You’ll Get The Updated Shot
With the omicron-specific COVID-19 booster now available, how can you ensure that the booster you sign up for is the new one and not the old one? While some pharmacy sites, like Walgreens, make it clear when you sign up for an appointment that they are offering the “updated” booster, others, like CVS, don’t specify. (Echeverria, 9/2)
Recently had covid? You can wait to get the new booster —
CNBC:
People Who Recently Caught Covid Can Wait To Get Omicron Booster
People who recently caught Covid can wait a few months to get a new omicron booster, White House Covid response coordinator Dr. Ashish Jha said on Tuesday. (Kimball, 9/6)
In other news about the vaccine rollout —
Axios:
Commercializing COVID Treatments And Vaccines Likely Means More Out-Of-Pocket Health Costs
Sometime in the next few months, Americans will no longer have free access to government-funded COVID tests, treatments and vaccines. Those tools will move to the private sector — and likely be subject to some of the same access and affordability issues found in the rest of the health care system. (Owens, 9/7)
AP:
India And China Clear Needle-Free COVID-19 Vaccines
India and China have cleared a new approach in COVID-19 vaccination — two needle-free options, one a squirt in the nose and the other inhaled through the mouth. Regulators in India authorized Bharat Biotech’s nasal version on Tuesday as an option for people who haven’t yet been vaccinated. (Ghosal, 9/6)