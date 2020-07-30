How White Nurses Can Fight Racism In The Workplace
Atlanta Journal-Constitution:
What White Nurses Can Do To Help Combat Racism In Nursing
As a member of the medical profession, you may realize that COVID-19 cases and deaths are disproportionately affecting Black counties, according to a recent study. And as a member of the human race, you are no doubt aware that Black people are feeling a huge impact as the police killing of George Floyd and often-lethal violence against other Black men and women has brought racial injustice to the forefront. (Kennedy, 7/30)
Stateline:
Searing Heat Will Make COVID-19 Racial Disparities Worse
Communities of color, particularly lower-income Black and Latino neighborhoods, will be particularly affected. Extreme heat likely will push more residents into crowded cooling centers, where they may be exposed to the virus, and worsen breathing problems and other underlying health conditions that already disproportionately affect people of color, researchers say. (Wiltz, 7/30)
Dallas Morning News:
‘Boom, Boom, Boom,‘ Victims Recall. Emotions Raw As Deadly Mass Shooting Anniversary In El Paso Nears
The three strangers weren’t sure what to expect at their first reunion following the Walmart mass shooting of last Aug. 3. They wasted no time breaking the awkwardness, quickly recalling events of that tragic day when a gunman from North Texas came here to kill Mexicans. Abruptly, emotions grew so raw that Eduardo “Eddie” Castro, 72, and the woman who saved his life, Adria Gonzalez, 38, momentarily forgot about COVID-19 and broke social distance guidelines. They hugged, cried and sobbed. (Corchado, 7/29)
Kaiser Health News:
Namaste Noir: Yoga Co-Op Seeks To Diversify Yoga To Heal Racialized Trauma
Beverly Grant spent years juggling many roles before yoga helped her restore her balance. When not doting over her three children, she hosted her public affairs talk radio show, attended community meetings or handed out cups of juice at her roving Mo’ Betta Green MarketPlace farmers market, which has brought local, fresh foods and produce to this city’s food deserts for more than a decade. Her busy schedule came to an abrupt halt on July 1, 2018, when her youngest son, Reese, 17, was fatally stabbed outside a Denver restaurant. He’d just graduated from high school and was weeks from starting at the University of Northern Colorado. (Thomas Whitfield, 7/30)