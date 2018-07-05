HPV Test More Sensitive To Precancerous Cell Changes Than Widely Used Pap Smear, Study Finds

Most medical groups have been recommending both tests, but now some experts suggest the HPV test alone is sufficient. Almost all cervical cancers are caused by the human papillomavirus.

The Washington Post: HPV Test Is Better Than Pap Smear At Detecting Precancerous Cervical Changes, Study Says

A test for HPV detects precancerous changes of the cervix earlier and more accurately than the Pap smear, according to a large clinical trial published Tuesday. The randomized, controlled study — the kind of trial considered the “gold standard” of research — showed that the human papillomavirus test is more sensitive than the Pap smear, a widely used test that has been a standard part of women's preventive health care for decades but has drawbacks. (McGinley, 7/3)

NPR: Study: HPV Tests Outperform Pap Smears In Testing For Cervical Cancer

The FDA in 2014 approved the first HPV test, which tests vaginal and cervical secretions (which can be gathered with a swab) for the presence of HPV. The new study, called the HPV FOCAL trial, compared the HPV test with traditional Pap smear screening among 19,000 Canadian women over four years. It adds to a body of research suggesting that HPV testing might be more accurate. "In our world this study is going to be a pretty big deal, in a good way," says Dr. Kathleen Schmeler, a gynecologic oncologist at the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center. (Watson, 7/3)

And in other women's health news —

Kansas City Star: Debate Over Abortion Rights Roils Missouri Democrats

Annie Rice shocked a room full of Democrats over the weekend when she suggested the state party should amend its platform to include a provision permitting its members to support a right-to-work law in Missouri. “Everyone was staring at me like I had three heads for suggesting this,” said Rice, an alderwoman in St. Louis and a member of the committee that helped draft the platform. Rice had no intention of actually amending the platform. She vehemently opposes right-to-work and withdrew the amendment before any vote was taken. (Hancock, 7/5)

Dallas Morning News: Planned Parenthood Of Greater Texas Now Offers HIV-Prevention Drugs, Hormone Therapy

Planned Parenthood of Greater Texas wants Texans to know that all of its health centers have started offering drugs critical to reducing the spread of HIV. These medications, known as PrEP, or pre-exposure prophylaxis, and PEP, or post-exposure prophylaxis, reduce a person’s chances of contracting the AIDS virus. The service comes as public health experts are still searching for solutions to improve access to the medication among groups that have historically lacked HIV-related care. (Perez and Lambert, 7/4)

