HPV Vaccine Approved For Adults Up To 45

The cancer vaccine had previously only been approved for teens and young adults up to the age of 26, but testing done in older adults showed the treatment worked for them, too. In women 24 through 45, the original Gardasil was about 90 percent effective three years after the women received a third dose.

The Associated Press: FDA Expands Use Of Cervical Cancer Vaccine Up To Age 45

U.S. regulators Friday expanded the use of Merck's cervical cancer vaccine to adults up to age 45. The vaccine was previously only for preteens and young adults through 26. The Food and Drug Administration approved Gardasil 9 for women and men through 45. (Johnson, 10/5)

The New York Times: HPV Vaccine Expanded For People Ages 27 To 45

The vaccine is Gardasil 9, made by Merck, and had been previously approved for minors and people up to age 26. It works against the human papillomavirus, HPV, which can also cause genital warts and cancers of the vulva, anus, penis and parts of the throat. The virus has many strains. It is sexually transmitted, and most adults encounter at least one strain at some point in their lives. The vaccine protects against nine strains, including those most likely to cause cancers and genital warts. (Grady and Hoffman, 10/5)

The Washington Post: FDA Approves HPV Vaccine For People Up To 45

Experts say the vaccine, which protects against nine HPV strains, is most effective when administered before the initiation of sexual activity. But data also indicate that the vaccine can benefit the older group. That’s because even though many adults have been exposed to some types of HPV, most have not been exposed to all nine types covered by the vaccine. Merck, which manufacturers the vaccine, requested the expanded age range this year. In June, the FDA granted the application priority review. (McGinley, 10/5)

