Huge Fall In Abortion Numbers In Texas After Strict Ban: Studies
The Texas Tribune reports that the number of abortions in Texas fell from a "few thousand" to less than 10 after the near-total state ban came into place. Meanwhile, abortion rights protesters briefly interrupted arguments in the Supreme Court, and some providers turn to mobile units.
The Texas Tribune:
Many Texans Unable To Access Abortions, Studies Show
The number of abortions performed monthly in Texas declined from a few thousand to less than 10 after the state implemented a near-total ban on the procedure this summer, new data shows. Texas, already operating under significant abortion restrictions, accounted for more than half of the national decline in abortions after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. (Klibanoff, 11/2)
In other abortion news —
AP:
Abortion-Rights Protesters Briefly Interrupt Supreme Court
Protesters opposed to the Supreme Court’s decision overturning abortion rights briefly interrupted arguments at the court Wednesday and urged women to vote in next week’s elections. It was the first courtroom disruption since the court’s decision in June that stripped away women’s constitutional protections for abortion after nearly a half-century under Roe v. Wade. (11/2)
Los Angeles Times:
L.A. City Council Approves Law Targeting Pregnancy Centers
The law, introduced by City Atty. Mike Feuer, allows the city to fine a pregnancy center up to $10,000 if it is caught falsely advertising the services it provides, such as prenatal care, abortions or emergency contraceptives. Individuals who are misled by these centers can sue and seek damages under the new law, which takes effect immediately via an urgency clause. (Valdez, 11/2)
Wyoming Public Radio:
After Arson, A Casper Health Clinic That Plans To Provide Abortion Services Will Open A Mobile Unit
A mobile healthcare unit hopes to open in Casper by the end of the year. The unit will be operated by Wellspring Health Access -- the same organization that was planning to open a healthcare facility that would provide abortion services. But someone set the clinic on fire back in May before it could open. (Kudelska, 11/2)
NPR:
Misinformation About Abortion Is Surging In Spanish In The Lead Up To Elections
Just after news leaked in May that the Supreme Court planned to overturn Roe v. Wade, Liz Lebrón and her colleagues noticed something unusual: a spike in false and misleading information on abortion being shared in Spanish on social media. (Godoy, 11/3)
The 19th:
Election 2022: Abortion Rights Are On Ballots In A Record Number Of States
Voters in California, Kentucky, Michigan, Montana and Vermont are weighing in on abortion ballot measures — a total that, when combined with this summer’s vote in Kansas, sets a record for the most abortion initiatives in a single election year. (Luthra, 11/2)