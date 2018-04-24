Humana To Scoop Up Curo As Part Of Plan To Create Nation’s Largest Hospice Operator

Humana, TPG Capital and Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe had also previously announced plans to buy Kindred Healthcare's hospice business.

The Wall Street Journal: Humana-Led Group To Buy Hospice Operator In $1.4 Billion Deal

Three different firms, including health insurer Humana Inc., HUM 0.13% are buying hospice operator Curo Health Services for about $1.4 billion as the consortium looks to expand its footprint in the home health-care business. Humana, TPG Capital and Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe said Monday they reached a deal to buy privately held Curo and ultimately plan to combine it with Kindred at Home Division’s hospice business. The same three firms announced plans to purchase Kindred Healthcare Inc., the parent firm of Kindred at Home, in December. (Prang, 4/23)

Modern Healthcare: Humana Looks To Build The Country's Largest Hospice Operator

The same trio in December announced plans to buy Kindred Healthcare for $4.1 billion and split it into two companies, with TPG and Welsh taking over its long-term care hospitals and inpatient rehabilitation facilities. All three will operate Kindred's hospice, home health and community care businesses. Humana will own a 40% stake in the latter venture. Once both deals are complete, the companies said they plan to combine Curo and Kindred's hospice business to create what will be the country's largest hospice operator. (Bannow, 4/23)

