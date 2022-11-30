Humana To Shut Most Of Its SeniorBridge Home Care Facilities
In other news, the CEO of North Star Hospital in Anchorage, Alaska, has stepped down; a large nursing home in Concord, California, has agreed to pay $2.3 million to settle claims over abuse and neglect of patients; a new medical facility will open in Ohio on Dec. 6; and more.
Modern Healthcare:
Humana Shuttering Most SeniorBridge Home Care Locations
SeniorBridge offers services at 23 centers in nine states. The facilities in Arizona, Connecticut, Florida, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Ohio, Texas and Virginia will close, while seven sites in New York will remain in operation "until further notice," the Humana spokesperson wrote in an email. (Berryman, 11/29)
Anchorage Daily News:
Embattled North Star Hospital CEO Stepping Down, ‘Effective Immediately’
Staff at the East Anchorage hospital received an email Tuesday saying that CEO Anne Marie Lynch was no longer in the position, “effective immediately,” and that she would be moving to another hospital in Indiana. ... Lynch’s departure comes as North Star faces federal, state and hospital accreditation regulators finding serious problems at the hospital within the past six months. Most recently, the Joint Commission, a nonprofit accreditation group meant to gauge hospital quality and safety, issued an “initial denial of accreditation” to North Star, citing dangerous conditions for young patients. (Theriault Boots, 11/29)
San Francisco Chronicle:
Concord Nursing Home Agrees To Pay $2.3M Over Claims It Abused And Neglected Patients
A large nursing home in Concord will pay $2.3 million to the state and federal governments to settle claims that it billed them for poor and neglectful care of patients, who were given excessive amounts of psychiatric medication and also suffered physical injuries from falls and clashes at the facility, federal officials announced Tuesday. (Egelko, 11/29)
Columbus Dispatch:
OhioHealth New Albany Medical Campus To Welcome Patients Dec. 6
The New Albany Medical Campus is to bring a new, innovative kind of health care experience to patients, built around their needs, such as e-check-in stations, OhioHealth’s first drive-up care location and full-service retail pharmacy with curbside pickup. (Seman Jr., 11/29)
The Colorado Sun:
How The Town Of Meeker Created One Of The West’s Best Hospitals
When Rich DiPaola needed new hips this year, the retired engineer headed north. He lives in Grand Junction — the regional medical center of western Colorado — but he chose to travel two hours to an out-of-the-way town long known as a hunters’ haven, not a medical destination. (Lofholm, 11/29)
Stat:
How Tech Could Bring A Fuller Picture Of Disability To Health Records
Electronic health records don’t leave much room for nuance: On paper, two patients with the same type of knee problem might score the same on a standardized walking test, and have tried the same treatment options. But once they walk out of the clinic, the same condition could impact each of their lives in considerably different ways. (Williamson-Lee, 11/30)
Modern Healthcare:
Tracking Healthcare Data Breaches
Based on the data through October, 2022 is on track to set a new record for the number of healthcare data breaches. (Broderick, 11/29)