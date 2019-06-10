Hundreds Of Doctors, Nurses And Other ‘Medicare For All’ Advocates Rally In Front Of American Medical Association Meeting

The American Medical Association has not publicly gotten on board with "Medicare for All" plans. "The AMA is violating one of its most ethical principles: 'Do No Harm,' by being on the wrong side of history," said Talisa Hardin of National Nurses United, a labor union for nurses. "We want the AMA to publicly show its support for Medicare for All." Meanwhile, a potential horde of legal challenges facing any "Medicare for All" plans could potentially bleed the effort to death.

Medpage Today: Protesters Rally, Disrupt Opening Session At AMA Meeting

To chants of "AMA, get out of the way!," a coalition of several hundred doctors, nurses, medical students, community organizers, and patients rallied outside the American Medical Association's (AMA) House of Delegates annual meeting to demand that the organization support a Medicare for All single-payer health system. "We are here for those who cannot be here today," Claudia Fegan, MD, national coordinator of Physicians for a National Health Program (PNHP), said as the group began gathering at the headquarters of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association, an organization of Blue Cross and Blue Shield insurers. "We are here for those who cannot afford their care. Twenty-nine million people are still uninsured and even the insured have deductibles so high they cannot afford their medications." (Frieden, 6/8)

Politico Pro: ‘Death By A Thousand Lawsuits’: The Legal Battles That Could Dog 'Medicare For All'

Championed by Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and other progressive Democrats, Medicare for All faces enormous political obstacles — not the least of which is a major industry lobbying effort against the plan and anything that resembles it. But should it ever become law, it would also invite constitutional challenges. (Tahir and Ollstein, 6/9)

