Hundreds Of Tyson Foods Workers Hit By Coronavirus In Arkansas; China Suspends Imports From One Facility
Tyson revealed that 481 employees across its northwest Arkansas facilities have tested positive for COVID-19 this month. The outbreak has prompted China to halt poultry imports from the Springdale, Arkansas plant.
The Wall Street Journal:
China Halts Some Tyson Chicken Shipments Over Covid-19
Chinese authorities suspended chicken imports from a Tyson Foods Inc. TSN -1.25% facility due to what Chinese officials said were Covid-19 infections among the plant’s employees. The suspension issued Sunday covered products that have arrived in China or are about to arrive there, according to China’s General Administration of Customs. The agency’s order didn’t specify how much chicken the Tyson facility supplied, or other details about the products. (Bunge and Craymer, 6/21)
NPR:
China Suspends Poultry Imports From Tyson Foods Plant In Arkansas
Tyson Foods confirmed to NPR that the announcement pertains to its Berry Street facility in Springdale, Ark., where 227 workers tested positive for the coronavirus earlier this month. All but four of them were asymptomatic, according to Tyson. The company said that tests of its facilities in northwest Arkansas showed that 481 employees, or 13% of 3,748 employees, had tested positive. The company said 455 of those employees (95%) were asymptomatic. (Slotkin, 6/21)
The Associated Press:
Hundreds Test Positive At Tyson Foods Plant In Arkansas
Tyson Foods is looking into reports that China’s customs agency has suspended poultry imports from a Tyson facility in the United States after coronavirus cases were confirmed among its employees. A Tyson spokesman said Sunday that the plant in question is in Springdale, Arkansas. “At Tyson, we’re confident our products are safe and we’re hopeful consultations between the U.S. and Chinese governments will resolve this matter,” wrote spokesman Gary Mickelson in an email to The Associated Press. (Lush, 6/21)