Hurricane Michael Batters Florida And Georgia Hospitals As Staff Rushes To Ensure Patients’ Safety

When a storm like Michael rapidly intensifies, leaving little advance warning, it can be difficult to organize enough specialized medical transportation and patient beds to evacuate people in time, disaster experts said.

The New York Times: Hospitals Pummeled By Hurricane Michael Scramble To Evacuate Patients

Bay Medical Center, a 300-bed hospital in the center of town, was a tumultuous mess. Staff members were frantically working on Thursday to evacuate patients just as new ones showed up at the door. Hurricane Michael had strafed the place, blowing out windows and stripping some of the buildings in the sprawling complex down to their metal girders. Signage was strewn in the streets. Doctors, nurses and workers wandered outside, some crying, some looking for cell service. (Fausset, Fink and Haag, 10/11)

Georgia Health News: Many Nursing Homes, Hospitals Rely On Generators After Deadly Wrath Of Michael

Gov. Nathan Deal said Thursday morning that all hospitals and nursing homes in the state had power in the aftermath of Hurricane Michael, though many were having to use backup generators. ... A trade group representing Georgia’s nursing home industry said at noon Thursday that 11 nursing homes were still without regular electricity and were operating on generator power. (Miller and Dyer, 10/11)

